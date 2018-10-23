Miami's Eight Best Spots to Watch the Sunset

With lush, tropical scenery and miles of picturesque coastlines, the 305 has no shortage of places to catch a beautiful sunset. And so, up next, here are the top eight restaurants and bars where you can, drink in hand, watch Miami in all its the golden hour glory.

1. Rusty Pelican. This Key Biscayne institution offers plenty of contemporary seafood such as lobster risotto ($39) and whole crispy snapper ($34), and specialty cocktails that all perfectly complement the striking water vistas of Biscayne Bay. Order some crab cakes ($17) and a spicy passion fruit martini and sit back as you watch the calm blue waters twinkle under the bright orange and pink skies. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

2. The Lido Bayside Grill. There’s not a bad seat in the house at this dockside eatery overlooking Biscayne Bay. Walk along the deck, unwind under the bright yellow umbrellas by the pool, and order some Mediterranean bites and health-minded cocktails at the bar. A weekday happy hour, offered from 4 to 7 p.m, features $2 oysters, discounted bites, and $7 frosé. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami/features/bayside-grill

3. Smith & Wollensky. This iconic chophouse in South Beach has been around for 20 years and for good reason – the steak is top notch, the service is always on point, and the sweeping water views of the bay and departing cruise ships are second to none. To catch a glimpse of Miami’s cotton candy skies, opt for a table at the water-side patio or grab a cushy banquette at the uncovered lounge on the second floor. 1 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-2800; smithandwollensky.com/our-restaurants/miami-beach.

4. Monty’s Sunset. For those looking for a more laid-back experience, Monty's is a great option for watching the sunset in the South Pointe area. At this poolside hangout, patrons can kick back with a pitcher of beer, wings, and peel-and-eat-shrimp while taking in unobstructed views of the Miami Beach Marina. 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-672-1148 montyssobe.com.

5. Juvia. The beauty of this purple-hued rooftop is only rivaled by its view overlooking the South Beach skyline. A lush terrace and a glass-enclosed dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of seating options to enjoy the scene, which only gets more stunning as the sun goes down. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

6. Sugar. 40 stories from the street, Sugar is the highest rooftop bar in the Brickell and Downtown area, which means you’ll have better skyline views here than anywhere else. While you’re admiring the beauty of the Miami sunset, you can sip an Asian-themed cocktail like the Sakura made with bourbon, vermouth, and cherries ($18) and nibble on elevated bar bites like pork belly buns and boneless Korean chicken wings. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4655; sugar-miami.com.

7. The 1 Rooftop. Relax with a cocktail in hand at this chic waterfront terrace overlooking the ocean. Sink into one of the all-white, eco-chic cabanas and order bottle service and seafood eats while you indulge in sunset views of the water on the 18th floor of the 1 Hotel South Beach. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-4881; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste.

8. The Wharf Miami. Located on the north bank of the Miami River, this outdoor hangout is a fun spot to indulge in a cold drink at dusk. Listen to live music, order tacos from the food trucks on site, sip on a local craft beer, and relax on a lounge chair as you enjoy nature’s wonders. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000 wharfmiami.com.