Miami's Seven Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend

Art Basel and Miami Art Week continue this weekend, but be sure to check out other events, including a class where you can make your own art out of chocolate. Plus, don't miss Burger Beast's Croquetapalooza.

Croquetas Photo by FujifilmGirl

Croquetapalooza

Burger Beast's annual Croquetapalooza offers guests the chance to sample Miami's best croquetas under one roof. Twenty restaurants will offer traditional and nontraditional croquetas for unlimited sampling. Restaurants include A Lo Cubano Kitchen, Babe’s Meat & Counter, Best Chefs Catering, Breadman Bakery, the Cafe 72, Cao Bakery, Captain Jim’s Seafood, Chef Billy G, Dora’s Bakery & Bistro, Dos Croquetas, El Pillao, Finka Table & Tap, Frice Cream, Masa Craft, Smoke & Dough, Swine Croquettes, Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox, Vegan Cuban Cuisine, and Vicky Bakery. Also expect snacks, desserts, drinks, entertainment, and a croqueta-eating contest. 7 p.m. at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; croquetapalooza.com. Tickets cost $50.

EXPAND Exquisito Chocolate Photo by Carina Mask & Christina Mendenhall

Painting With Chocolate

Have you ever wanted to journey into a chocolate factory? Now you can, in historic Little Havana. Miami's first chocolate factory invites you to step into its production space and paint a masterpiece with chocolate. Please wear long pants and closed-toed shoes to the factory. The event is BYOB, so pick up a bottle before you go. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Exquisito Chocolates, 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

Zahav pop-up Photo by Laine Doss

Michael Solomonov's Zahav Pop-Up

Michael Solomonov, executive chef and co-owner of Zahav in Philadelphia, will host a pop-up at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach. While book author and photographer Melanie Dunea creates artwork to photograph and print for guests to take home, diners can enjoy a four-course, family-style dinner including options such as Zahav hummus-tehina with harissa; cauliflower baba ghanouj; Bulgarian kebab; and crisp lamb. 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Habitat, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/habitat. Dinner costs $195.

Bulleit's Art in a Bottle Photo courtesy of Bulleit

Bulleit Art in a Bottle and 3D-Printed Bar Experience at Red Dot and Spectrum

A collection of 12 original works of art in Bulleit bottles is up for sale as part of the spirits company Bulleit Frontier Works Project. Each original work of art costs $1,600, in collaboration with South Florida artists Jason "Skel" Skeldon and Elidea. Guests at the art fairs Red Dot and Spectrum can view the bottles and attend the Bulleit bar experience, which has 3D-printed more than 7,800 cocktails with Print a Drink robotics engineer Benjamin Greimel, who developed the world's first 3D-printed cocktails. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NE 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0317. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Wynwood Brewing Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing

Arroz con Leche Release at Wynwood Brewing

If you can't turn down a bowl of arroz con leche, celebrate the release of Wynwood Brewing's Arroz con Leche beer this Saturday at noon. This American blonde ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and vanilla to embody the flavors of every Miamian's favorite rice pudding. Don't worry, though — there are no raisins. The beer will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $11.99. Noon Saturday, December 7, at Wynwood Brewing, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

EXPAND Gingerbread house Photo courtesy of Taste Buds Kitchen

Munchkin Gingerbread House-Building

With help from Santa's elves, children can build their own gingerbread house at this interactive and fun class at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Only kids are allowed to build, but parents may attend for free with a food and beverage purchase. 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $59 per child via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The Wharf Photo courtesy of the Wharf Miami

Basel on the River

The Wharf Miami hosts a special brunch on the river, celebrating Women in Art, with live art and pop-up galleries, a brunch bar, and food items for sale from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Hailet Nolin and Ana Maria will create live art throughout the day and artists Brittany Reilly, Natalie Shalom. Natalie Riberte, Natalie Galindo, and Laurie Duncan will host pop-up galleries. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8 at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.