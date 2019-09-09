Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Stephen Stryjewski at Mignonette, Snail Social, and Wine Dinner

This week, BLT Prime's wine dinner series returns, while Slow Food Miami hosts the first Snail Social of the season. Plus, New Orleans' Stephen Stryjewski steps into the kitchen at Mignonette for a guest chef dinner, and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's open Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar in South Miami.

Courtesy of BLT Primt

Wine Dinner Series with Ricasoli Wines at BLT Prime. This Tuesday, BLT Prime Doral's wine dinner series will return, bringing together the best in food and wine in an intimate setting. One winery per month will present its offerings, paired with custom four-course menus designed by BLT Prime’s chef de cuisine, Tim Elmore. Vineyard representatives, along with Elmore, will provide tasting notes and take guests on a journey exploring the flavor profiles and components of each pairing. This week's dinner will present Italian vintner, Ricasoli Wines. Sip varietals such as Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Sangiovese while savoring lemon ricotta squash blossoms, bay scallops with risotto, lamb loin, and limoncello ice cream. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime inside the Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $135 via bltrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Chef Stephen Stryjewski Courtesy of Stephen Stryjewski

Stephen Stryjewski Guest Chef Dinner at Mignonette. When James Beard Award-winning chef Stephen Stryjewski of New Orleans stepped into the kitchen at Mignonette back in 2015, it was a sold-out affair. This week, he will return to Miami for a one-night-only guest chef dinner with Mignonette chef/owner Danny Serfer. Served family-style, the three-course dinner will be limited to 60 guests, priced at $75 per person or $85 per person for a bottomless draft brews upgrade. Dinner will be limited to one seating at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made via phone. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Mignonette, 210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Yardbird

National Bourbon and Chicken Month Menu Launch at Yardbird. Through September 30, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will celebrate National Bourbon and Chicken Month with a special dinner menu including chicken and bourbon infusions. Yardbird has also teamed up with Angel’s Envy Bourbon for its September initiative, Toast the Trees, by offering the charitable cocktail Angel’s Envy, included as part of the month-long special menu. Menu highlights are Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken; honey-garlic-and-bourbon-glazed salmon with goat's milk cheese mashed potatoes; and bacon butterscotch cake with bourbon caramel sauce. Through September 30 at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.

Generator Miami

Snail Social Roaming Happy Hour at the Jim And Neesie at Generator Miami. Slow Food Miami is back for the season and will present the first Snail Social roaming happy hour Tuesday at the Jim And Neesie at Generator Miami. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. This edition will highlight food by Generator's chef Daniel Roy, including fritters with jamón; beef skewers with Thai chili sauce; and one complimentary frozen welcome cocktail. Those who stay for dinner can take advantage of the Jim and Neesie's $39 Miami Spice dinner menu and will receive an additional 15 percent off of their check. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at the Jim And Neesie, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Photo by Brandon Schulman

Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Open Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar. Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis are becoming a true Miami culinary power couple. The chefs behind Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach and Root & Bone in South Miami and New York City have opened another restaurant — right next door to their South Miami Southern-food paradise. The menu offers a lighter take on Italian cuisine using locally sourced ingredients. Guests can expect dishes such as sunflower pizza with Sungold tomatoes, yellow squash, mint and pistachio pesto, ricotta, and sunflower seeds; a bowl of chili mussels with spicy salami, Calabrian chilies, white wine, and lemon served with crunchy sourdough bread; and chicken parmesan with burrata, San Marzano tomato sauce, and basil, served with heirloom tomato salad. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; grovebaygroup.com. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.