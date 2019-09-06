Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Pie, Ari Taymor, and Phuc Yea's Anniversary

This weekend, Three in Wynwood will host a chef's counter dinner with Los Angeles' Ari Taymor, while Fireman Derek's launches a pie of the month special. Plus, Phuc Yea and Garcia Nevett celebrate their third and first anniversaries respectively, and Atlantikos hosts a bottomless rosé brunch.

Peaches and cream pie at Fireman Derek's Courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Pie of the Month at Fireman Derek's. Since 2014, firefighter turned pie-maker Derek Kaplan and the team at Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop have whisked up their sweets in Wynwood. Now, with the recent opening of a Coconut Grove outpost, the shop has launched a 'Pie of the Month' special, available at both locations. For the entire month of September, sink your teeth into the peaches and cream pie, made with flaky flour crust, fresh peaches and cheesecake filling, and crunchy streusel. Fireman Derek’s is also offering 10 percent off all pie shakes through September. Through September 30, at Fireman Derek's in Wynwood and Coconut Grove; firemandereks.com.

EXPAND Chef Ari Taymor and crew at Three Courtesy of Three

Chef's Tasting with Ari Taymor at Three. Chef Ari Taymor of Little Prince LA has taken residence at Wynwood's Three, where he is hosting a 10-seat chef's counter dinner series. Sit upfront with the chef as he creates and discusses his Southern California meets Miami cooking. The five-course meal will include four savory items and one dessert and will be heavily vegetable-focused. Seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Three, 50 Northwest 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. $95 and up via eventbrite.com.

Garcia Nevett Chocolate Shop Courtesy of Garcia Nevett

Garcia Nevett's One Year Anniversary Celebration. The South Miami chocolate shop will celebrate its one year anniversary Saturday with free chocolates, such as samples of chocolate cake, bonbons, and other treats, as well as free drinks and an interactive art-and-chocolate installation. 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Garcia Nevett, 7312 Red Rd., South Miami; 305-749-0506; garcianevett.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Phuc Yea Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Third-Anniversary Party at Phuc Yea. Join owners Ani Meinhold and Cesar Zapata Sunday to celebrate Phuc Yea's third anniversary. In addition to food and drink from Phuc Yea, La Placita, Ms. Cheezious, and Cindy Lou’s Cookies will have manned concession stands in the garden level alongside a rose and spritz bar. Featuring Bacardi Brands, complimentary cocktails will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. in the garden as well, along with drink specials all night long throughout the restaurant. Some proceeds from the party will go toward Hurricane Dorian disaster relief. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday brunch at Atlantikos Courtesy of the St. Regis

Sunday Bottomless Brunch at Atlantikos. The Greek-inspired restaurant at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikos, is behind a new and luxurious brunch experience. Coined Rosé Sundays, the meal includes bottomless pink bubbly, unlimited trips to a buffet, and an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean. The best part: It's open to locals, not just hotel guests. Dining stations are stocked with sweet and savory items, with staples including a meat and seafood area with king crab legs, freshly shucked oysters, and caviar; a robust charcuterie selection with an assortment of salads; a bakery section with fresh bagels, breads, and croissants infused with fruity jams; and a large dessert spread with a chocolate fountain. But what distinguishes the St. Regis' Sunday brunch from other experiences is its lengthy menu of bottomless rosé wines, champagnes, and variations on the classic bloody mary and mimosa. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-0700; stregisbalharbour.com. Brunch costs $85 per person.