Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Das Boot Night, Miami Open, and Bousa Brewing Dinner

This week, the Standard hosts a Polynesian-inspired pop-up, Corsair's monthly beer dinner returns with Little River's Bousa Brewing, the Miami Open offers local food and drinks, and the Butcher Shop hosts Das Boot Night.

Oaxacan Tiki Takeover at Lido Bar & Lounge. Pretend you're on vacation at the Standard Spa during the Oaxacan Tiki Takeover at Lido Bar & Lounge. The Polynesian-inspired pop-up will offer craft cocktails made with Ilegal Mezcal (starting at $12), themed food ($6 to $8), and music by DJ Tavin. Seating is first come, first served, until the food is gone. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami. RSVP via tikitakeover.splashthat.com.

What You'll Eat at the Miami Open 2019. With James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s creations, the Kiki on the River pop-up's abundance of Mediterranean fare, and custom picnic baskets, tennis fans who visit Hard Rock Stadium March 18 through 31 for the Miami Open might just forget they came for the matches. While keeping up with the court action on huge screens throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy DJ performances along with plenty of beer at the Stella Artois bar and Mediterranean fare at Kiki on the River lounges on the stadium's East Terrace. Foodie selections continue with Argentine-inspired and Chino-Peruvian cuisine in the Grove area, where Novecento and Chi Fa activations are situated. The West Lawn will offer pop-ups by Miami favorites such as Bluestone Lane Cafe, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Casa Tua Cocina, Sushi Maki, and SuViche, serving fare to pair with wine from Kim Crawford and bubbly from the Moët Champagne Garden. Through Sunday, March 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 47 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets start at $20 via ticketmaster.com.

Crafted by Corsair at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Crafted by Corsair, the restaurant's monthly beer and dinner series, returns this week with Bousa Brewing. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, paired with select pours from the Little River-based brewery. Menu highlights include hamachi crudo with passionfruit and coconut sweet chili, vadouvan-spiced brisket, and marshmallow pazookie with hazelnut chili brittle and bitter chocolate shards. Each course will be paired with a different brew, including Honey Blonde Ale and White Chocolate Milkshake IPA. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com.

Six-Course Wine Dinner at AQ Chop House. Thursday evening, AQ Chop House by Il Mulino will host a six-course dinner with wine pairings and live jazz. Menu highlights include seared sea scallops, risotto lobster and shrimp, and short-rib polenta with different pours of Ruffino. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at AQ Chop House, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-466-9191; acqualinaresort.com. Dinner costs $175.

Das Boot Night at the Butcher Shop. It's time to put that Oktoberfest stein to good use. At Das Boot Night at the Butcher Shop, bring your own cup, mug, stein, or any other drinking vessel, and the Butcher Shop will fill it with up to 32 ounces of beer for $10. You can also purchase your own Butcher Shop-branded boot for $15 and enjoy refills any night of the week for $12. With your beer, order a few rounds of pretzel bites with house-made béchamel, beef sliders with pepper jack cheese and pickled onion, and tequeños with chimichurri aioli. 7 p.m. to close every Thursday at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.