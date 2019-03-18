What You'll Eat at the Miami Open 2019

With James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s creations, the Kiki on the River pop-up's abundance of Mediterranean fare, and custom picnic baskets, tennis fans who visit Hard Rock Stadium March 18-31 for the Miami Open might just forget they came for the matches.
Because upgrades to its Crandon Park facility were blocked by legal disputes and environmental concerns, the tennis tournament has moved north after 31 years in Key Biscayne to the home of the Dolphins. Following a $70 million renovation, the NFL stadium will host the event's 35th edition with brand new landscaping, an art pavilion, hospitality areas, and 130,000 square feet of food and beverage space.
While keeping up with the court action through huge screens throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy DJ performances along with plenty of beer at the Stella Artois bar and Mediterranean fare at Kiki on the River lounges at the ballpark's East Terrace. The "foodie trail" continues with Argentinian-inspired and Chino-Peruvian fare in the Grove area, where Novecento and Chi Fa activations are situated. The West Lawn will feature pop-ups by Miami favorites like Bluestone Lane Cafe, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Casa Tua Cocina, Sushi Maki, and Suviche, to pair with wine from Kim Crawford, and the Moet Champagne Garden.
Hard Rock will also unveil new luxury clubs with premium seating and access to a variety of food and craft cocktails, and a slew of concession stands will offer hot dogs, lemonade, hamburgers, and Hawaiian shaved ice. The Old Miami area of the stadium will house an eclectic mix of food trucks.
"We're still a sports venue, but think of a dish where tennis is the steak in the middle and there's the food, the art, and the entertainment as the sides," said chef Dayanny De La Cruz, who joined the Centerplate food and beverage team in 2017 as executive chef at the stadium. "Inspiration for the fare is the whole city, its abundance of fresh seafood, cultural diversity, seasonal ingredients."
Owen’s Craft Mixers will serve as the cocktail mixer of choice and provide a selection of specialty cocktails, with Kim Crawford the official wine sponsor. The event has also partnered with Tap 42; those who purchase the $15 signature tournament M.O. Smash cocktail at one of the gastropub's locations throughout Miami will receive one free Ground Pass ticket to be used from March 22 to March 24.
Below
Pop-Ups
Avos
Baskets. Purchase a picnic basket and fill it with grab-and-go food and drinks including sandwiches, soft beverages, candy bars, and fruit cups.
Bluestone Lane Cafe. The Australian-inspired coffee shop will serve juices, hot and chilled brews, toast, pastries, and pots.
Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina. Falafel, skirt steak sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and fries are some of the highlights.
Casa Tua Cucina. This local Northern Italian concept will serve a variety of pasta, salads, and sandwiches.
Centerplate. BBQ pulled pork sandwich and lobster roll with pita chips.
Chi Fa. Chef Jaime Pesaque's Chino-Peruvian concept will serve
Everglades BBQ. Barbecue items will be offered at this pop-up.
Fuku. Chef David Chang's fried chicken sandwich is the highlight.
Kiki on the River. Find Greek cuisine and Mediterranean offerings such as assorted spreads, Greek meatballs, tuna tartare, Greek tomato salad, and lamb lollipops.
Kim Crawford Clubhouse. The open-air lounge and custom bar will serve up Kim Crawford wines and Frosé cocktails.
Menchie's. Self-serve frozen yogurt with different yogurt flavors and toppings.
Moet & Chandon Garden. Champagne will be sold by the bottle, glass, splits, and goblets.
Novecento. The menu will showcase Argentinean fare like empanadas and
Pincho. Latin-inspired fare includes bowls, salads, hamburgers, and wraps.
Stella Artois Garden. This activation will feature beer by the bottle and on
Sushi Maki. Sushi rolls and Japanese-inspired bites will be offered.
Suviche. The pop-up within the Kim Crawford Clubhouse will offer ceviche and ahi de gallina bowls.
White Claw. This spiked seltzer brand is available in black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, and raspberry flavors.
William Grant & Sons. Choose from a list of craft cocktails like the Ace, the Deuce, and the Wild Card.
Food Trucks
La NostraPizza. Parked at the stadium for the duration of the event, this food truck will offer an Italian menu with fresh-baked pizza and pasta choices.
Killer Melts. Hamburgers, grilled sandwiches, and mac and cheese will offered.
El Orguillo Latino. Latin-inspired food here includes tacos, tortas, enchiladas, and fajitas.
Monster Burger. Find a variety of hamburgers, hot dogs, and french fries.
Moty Mediterranean. Enjoy Mediterranean staples like pita pockets, salads, and food platters.
Stella Beer Airstream. Craft beer will take center stage.
Miami Open 2019. March 18-31 at Hard Rock Stadium, 47 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com.
