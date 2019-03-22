Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: FemAle Brew Fest, J. Wakefield, and Saffron Supper Club

This weekend, J. Wakefield's Jonathan Wakefield releases his annual DFPF beer, FemAle Brew Fest returns, Byblos hosts Saffron Supper Club to celebrate the Persian New Year, and Soul Vegan Festival debuts at the North Beach Bandshell.

World Water Day at Habitat and 1 Hotel South Beach. Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach partners with Absolut Elyx and Water for People for World Water Day, turning attention to the billions of people who lack access to safe drinking water. Get involved by posting a photo holding any Absolut Elyx specialty cocktail with the hashtag #RaiseItForward and tag @Absolutelyx and @Waterforpeople. Cocktails are available at Habitat; the lobby bar, Drift; Plnthouse ; and the rooftop bar. For every post shared using the hashtag, Absolut Elyx will donate a week’s supply of drinking water to the Water for People charity. If the goal of 10,000 posts is met, Absolut Elyx will increase the donation to a month’s worth of safe drinking water per post. All day Friday, March 22, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com.

EXPAND Alexandria Guerra

Family-Style Meal for Two at Mercato Sunset. MC Kitchen has taken its fast-casual concept to South Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset. Dine on fresh-baked goods such as baguettes and vegan and gluten-free cookies, alongside double espressos and iced lattes. The list of presatta — pressed sandwiches made to order — includes Nonna's pork and beef meatball parma with melted mozzarella, and applewood-smoked chicken with mustard dressing and fontina cheese. A selection of wine and beer is also available. Fridays, the spot hosts happy hour and offers a family-style meal for two — including bread, salad, pasta, and a bottle of wine — for less than $60. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com.

Photo by Alex Gutierrez / @AlexGMoney

DFPF & Friends Bottle Release at J. Wakefield. J. Wakefield's Jonathan Wakefield will celebrate the fifth-annual release of his signature beer, DFPF. Officially dubbed DFPF Day, the release begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The beer has garnered a cult following since the first five-gallon batch was brewed on Cigar City's pilot system for the Tampa brewery's inaugural Hunahpu's Day in 2010. DFPF continues to hold the world's number one spot for a Berliner Weisse , according to Ratebeer.com. Known as a Florida Weisse-style sour ale, the brew's name is an acronym for dragon fruit/passionfruit, the two key ingredients that give the beer a pop of flavor and a purple-pink hue. In addition, several never-before-seen beers releasing alongside DFPF include four Russian imperial stouts inspired by iconic desserts. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami;786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Courtesy of the Hungry Black Man

Soul Vegan Festival at North Beach Bandshell. Saturday, Soul Vegan Festival, Miami Beach's edible event dedicated to plant-based African-American, Caribbean, and Hispanic-inspired foods, will kick off at the North Beach Bandshell. A collaboration with the Hungry Black Man, a concept created by Starex Smith, the festival will feature vegan versions of classics such as mac and cheese, hoppin' John, Southern fried chicken, jerk chicken, tamales, Rasta Pasta, cookies, cakes, rice and peas, ice cream, and more. Prices range from $7 to $20. Drinks will include fresh and cold-pressed juices as well as Hungry Black Man’s Miami Beach punch created just for the festival. If you do have little ones, bring them. The fest will offer a kid's play zone with giant versions of games like Connect Four, cornhole, and an imagination playground, plus an adult game zone with dominoes tables and beach tennis. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Sand Bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.

The women of FemAle Brew Fest. Carina Mask

FemAle Brew Fest at Gulfstream Park. Celebrate women brewers at the third-annual FemAle Brew Fest. The craft beer festival presents breweries from across the nation that are owned, founded, or run by women. Besides serving tons of suds, the event showcases female beer experts and brewers to offer insight into the industry and draw attention to local female brewers, business owners, and chefs. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Pegasus Park at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via femalebrewfest.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Swan

Brunch at Swan. Musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman have launched brunch at Swan, their new Design District restaurant. Expect a menu of classic breakfast items, including bourbon caramel cinnamon rolls; coconut pancakes topped with banana ice cream; smoked salmon towers with bagels; French toast with pecans, candied oranges, and amaretto whipped cream; and wagyu pastrami hash. The menu also features best sellers such as the restaurant's caesar salad, burger, and hamachi tartrate. Items average $10 to $20. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Byblos Miami