Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: FemAle Brew Fest, J. Wakefield, and Saffron Supper Club

This weekend, J. Wakefield's Jonathan Wakefield releases his annual DFPF beer, FemAle Brew Fest returns, Byblos hosts Saffron Supper Club to celebrate the Persian New Year, and Soul Vegan Festival debuts at the North Beach Bandshell.
World Water Day at Habitat and 1 Hotel South Beach. Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach partners with Absolut Elyx and Water for People for World Water Day, turning attention to the billions of people who lack access to safe drinking water. Get involved by posting a photo holding any Absolut Elyx specialty cocktail with the hashtag #RaiseItForward and tag @Absolutelyx and @Waterforpeople. Cocktails are available at Habitat; the lobby bar, Drift;
Family-Style Meal for Two at Mercato Sunset. MC Kitchen has taken its fast-casual concept to South Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset. Dine on fresh-baked goods such as baguettes and vegan and gluten-free cookies, alongside double espressos and iced lattes. The list of
DFPF & Friends Bottle Release at J. Wakefield. J. Wakefield's Jonathan Wakefield will celebrate the fifth-annual release of his signature beer, DFPF. Officially dubbed DFPF Day, the release begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The beer has garnered a cult following since the first five-gallon batch was brewed on Cigar City's pilot system for the Tampa brewery's inaugural Hunahpu's Day in 2010. DFPF continues to hold the world's number one spot for a Berliner
Soul Vegan Festival at North Beach Bandshell. Saturday, Soul Vegan Festival, Miami Beach's edible event dedicated to plant-based African-American, Caribbean, and Hispanic-inspired foods, will kick off at the North Beach Bandshell. A collaboration with the Hungry Black Man, a concept created by Starex Smith, the festival will feature vegan versions of classics such as mac and cheese, hoppin' John, Southern fried chicken, jerk chicken, tamales, Rasta Pasta, cookies, cakes, rice and peas, ice cream, and more. Prices range from $7 to $20. Drinks will include fresh and cold-pressed juices as well as Hungry Black Man’s Miami Beach punch created just for the festival. If you do have little ones, bring them. The fest will offer a kid's play zone with giant versions of games like Connect Four, cornhole, and an imagination playground, plus an adult game zone with dominoes tables and beach tennis. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Sand Bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.
FemAle Brew Fest at Gulfstream Park. Celebrate women brewers at the third-annual FemAle Brew Fest. The craft beer festival presents breweries from across the nation that
Brunch at Swan. Musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman have launched brunch at Swan, their new Design District restaurant. Expect a menu of classic breakfast items, including bourbon caramel cinnamon rolls; coconut pancakes topped with banana ice cream; smoked salmon towers with bagels; French toast with pecans, candied oranges, and amaretto whipped cream; and wagyu pastrami hash. The menu also features best sellers such as the restaurant's
Saffron Supper Club at Byblos. Miami's Saffron Supper Club returns Sunday to celebrate the Persian New Year. Begin with a private cocktail reception before being led upstairs for dinner prepared by Byblos' chef Ben Heaton, who leads the kitchen at the restaurant's flagship location in Toronto. The four-course meal will include falafel with tahini, tomato
