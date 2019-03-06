 


MC Kitchen's Mercato Sunset Opens in Sunset Harbour (3)EXPAND
Alexandria Guerra

MC Kitchen's Mercato Sunset Opens in Sunset Harbour

Juliana Accioly | March 6, 2019 | 9:00am
MC Kitchen has brought its fast casual concept to Miami Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset from MC Kitchen's owner Brandi Coletta.

Coletta, the second half of the "MC" in the Design District restaurant's name, has taken over full operations for the MC Kitchen brand after chef/partner Dena Marino left about two years ago. Victor Toro has been in charge of the kitchen since January 2017. Chef Toro has been with MC Kitchen since July 2013, where he worked alongside Marino. Toro is also charged with the menu at both the original Mercato and the new location.

As of yesterday, Mercato Sunset is up and running, and it will operate daily. Located inside the former Kahwa Coffee spot, the 700 square foot shop offers indoor seating and an outdoor patio that faces Island View Park, adjacent to the Miami Beach Marina and Sunset Harbour Yacht Club.

The Mercato concept debuted inside of MC Kitchen in the Design District in 2014 and Coletta describes the new outpost as a more relaxed version of the original, a cross between a boutique shop and a cafe, catering to residential customers in the neighborhood.

"As a Miami Beach resident, I personally felt the need for something like Mercato," says Coletta. " It's a place where neighbors can meet for a coffee and watch the sunset or grab homemade sweet and savory items to take home for later."

MC Kitchen's Mercato Sunset Opens in Sunset Harbour (2)EXPAND
Alexandria Guerra

Offerings include a variety of fresh baked goods like baguettes ($5), muffins ($4), vegan and gluten-free cookies ($4.50), and brownies ($5) to pair with Lavazza coffee options like Americanos ($3.80), brewed coffee ($3), double espressos ($3.40), and iced lattes ($4.75). The list of presatta, which are pressed sandwiches made to order, includes the Nonna's meatball parma with pork and beef, melted mozzarella, basil, and tomato sauce in a sub roll ($13), applewood smoked chicken with mustard dressing, wild greens, sliced tomato, and fontina cheese served in buttone bread ($14) and baked honey ham with artisan lettuce, provolone, tomato, and mustard aioli in a demi ciabatta ($13).

There's also a rotating assortment of salads like grilled skirt steak with wild greens, segments, fennel, heirloom orange cherry tomato, blue cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette ($15) and a Caesar with romaine, torn croutons, and creamy garlic dressing ($9).

Mercato also carries a selection of gourmet items including Serious Cow yogurt; strawberries from Paradise Farms; sea salt, vinegar, and duck fat caramels from Olives and Sinclair; and granola from Persephone bakery in Wyoming that the owner adores.

A selection of wine and beer is also available, and on Fridays the spot will host happy hours and offer a family style meal for two under $60, comprised of bread, salad, pasta and a bottle of wine.

Mercato Sunset. 1701 Purdy Avenue, Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

