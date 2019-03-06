MC Kitchen's Mercato Sunset Opens in Sunset Harbour

MC Kitchen has brought its fast casual concept to Miami Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset from MC Kitchen's owner Brandi Coletta.

Coletta, the second half of the "MC" in the Design District restaurant's name, has taken over full operations for the MC Kitchen brand after chef/partner Dena Marino left about two years ago. Victor Toro has been in charge of the kitchen since January 2017. Chef Toro has been with MC Kitchen since July 2013, where he worked alongside Marino. Toro is also charged with the menu at both the original Mercato and the new location.

As of yesterday, Mercato Sunset is up and running, and it will operate daily. Located inside the former Kahwa Coffee spot, the 700 square foot shop offers indoor seating and an outdoor patio that faces Island View Park, adjacent to the Miami Beach Marina and Sunset Harbour Yacht Club.