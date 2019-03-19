Hungry Black Man to Host a Vegan Soul Food Festival in Miami Beach

The countdown is on to Soul Vegan Festival, Miami Beach's edible event dedicated to plant-based African American, Caribbean, and Hispanic-inspired foods.

The fest, which kicks off on Saturday, March 23, is a collaboration with the Hungry Black Man, a concept created by Starex Smith.

"Veganism is one of the culinary industry’s most tasty cuisine styles, particularly because flavoring is the very essence of what makes food taste delicious," Smith .