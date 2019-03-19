Hungry Black Man to Host a Vegan Soul Food Festival in Miami Beach

The countdown is on to Soul Vegan Festival, Miami Beach's edible event dedicated to plant-based African American, Caribbean, and Hispanic-inspired foods.
The fest, which kicks off on Saturday, March 23, is a collaboration with the Hungry Black Man, a concept created by Starex Smith.
"Veganism is one of the culinary industry’s most tasty cuisine styles, particularly because
"By highlighting ethnic cooking traditions that are not typically considered vegan-friendly, the Hungry Black Man’s food platform aims to demonstrate that any culture can remain authentic to their traditional cuisine and be vegan-friendly without sacrificing flavor," he adds.
Daphne Saba, who's with the city’s parks and recreation department, says Miami Beach shares a goal with the Hungry Black Man platform: "We're enriching the lives of youth and their families. By exposing residents and visitors to dishes rooted in ethnic cooking traditions that are under-represented in veganism, we can introduce or expand upon healthy food options."
"The festival will feature vegan versions of classics such as mac and cheese, hopping Johns, southern fried chicken, jerk chicken, tamales, Rasta Pasta, cookies, cakes, rice and peas, ice cream, and more," says Smith. Prices range from $7-$20. Drinks will include
No alcohol though, as it's family-friendly.
If you do have little ones, bring them. The fest will include a kid's play zone with
If you're wondering what to wear, the team has some suggestions. The event is casual, and it'll take place behind the North Beach Bandshell. Dress in comfy clothes (think sneakers or sandals) and check the weather!
Soul Vegan Festival. Noon to 5 p.m. in the Sand Bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. , Miami Beach; NorthBeachBandshell.com.
