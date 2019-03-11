 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting PartyEXPAND
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting Party

Clarissa Buch | March 11, 2019 | 8:00am
This week, the Standard Spa hosts a Nashville hot chicken pop-up, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party returns to the Palms Hotel, and Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill offers a "Made in Dade" menu.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting Party
Courtesy of Lido Grill

Hot Chicken at Lido Bar & Lounge at the Standard Spa. Every Wednesday, the Standard hosts Standard Bites with one-night-only chef collab pop-ups. This week, chef Daniel Herge will feature his hot chicken, along with additional food and drink. The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends when the food runs out. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting Party
Photo by Laine Doss

Instagram Butler at Cleo on South Beach. Admit it — you have Instagram envy. If your food-picture game leaves something to be desired, check out Cleo's Instagram Butler. The South Beach restaurant has launched a free service that provides diners with waitstaff armed with the tools and tips to make food photos worthy of a thousand likes. Guests who opt to participate are provided with an LED ring light with three settings to achieve the perfect amount of illumination. In addition, the staff provides handy tips along with a helping hand to light your shot. During dinner, your Instagram Butler can also suggest composition and angles for your shot or take a photo of you sipping your cocktail. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2536; sbe.com/cleosouthbeach.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting Party
Photo courtesy of Essensia

Snail of Approval Tasting Party at the Palms Hotel & Spa. This year, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party, which celebrates locally grown, sustainable food, will offer more than two dozen tasting stations run by restaurants such Tuyo, the Jim & Nessie, Dasher & Crank, and Miami Smokers. Guests will be treated to tasting samples while the food providers compete for the People's Choice Best Bite of the Night. Snail of Approval, now in its eighth year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs that support a sustainable way of life. Participants must offer two appetizers and two entrées that are locally sourced and then provide a list of their purveyors, which the organization checks out. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com or $128 at the door.

Swordfish ajo blancoEXPAND
Swordfish ajo blanco
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

"How Miami Are You?" With Online Quiz and Special Menu at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. Midtown Miami’s Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill is asking, "How Miami are you?" The restaurant, led by chef/partner Timon Balloo, posted an online quiz that posits questions such as "Where are the best croquetas in Miami?" and "What's your favorite Little Havana activity?" to calculate how Miami you are. You can enter to win dinner for two by sharing the results of your quiz on social media with the tag @sugarcanerawbargrill. In addition, Sugarcane has launched a limited-time “Made in Dade” menu offering throwback fan favorites and new special dishes through April 15. The "Made in Dade" menu opens with a “Kick Back” list of Sugarcane classics, followed by an “Eat Well” section, which lists new fresh seafood dishes such as squid ink fideos with salsa verde and béarnaise sauce ($17). Finally, the "Stay a While" section includes the restaurant’s signature dish that inspired the London-based restaurant Duck & Waffle: crispy confit duck leg, duck egg, and mustard-maple sauce atop a fluffy waffle ($23). 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

