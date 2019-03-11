Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Hot Chicken and Slow Food's Snail of Approval Tasting Party

This week, the Standard Spa hosts a Nashville hot chicken pop-up, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party returns to the Palms Hotel, and Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill offers a "Made in Dade" menu.

Hot Chicken at Lido Bar & Lounge at the Standard Spa. Every Wednesday, the Standard hosts Standard Bites with one-night-only chef collab pop-ups. This week, chef Daniel Herge will feature his hot chicken, along with additional food and drink. The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends when the food runs out. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami.

Photo by Laine Doss

Instagram Butler at Cleo on South Beach. Admit it — you have Instagram envy. If your food-picture game leaves something to be desired, check out Cleo's Instagram Butler. The South Beach restaurant has launched a free service that provides diners with waitstaff armed with the tools and tips to make food photos worthy of a thousand likes. Guests who opt to participate are provided with an LED ring light with three settings to achieve the perfect amount of illumination. In addition, the staff provides handy tips along with a helping hand to light your shot. During dinner, your Instagram Butler can also suggest composition and angles for your shot or take a photo of you sipping your cocktail. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2536; sbe.com/cleosouthbeach.

Photo courtesy of Essensia

Snail of Approval Tasting Party at the Palms Hotel & Spa. This year, Slow Food Miami's annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party, which celebrates locally grown, sustainable food, will offer more than two dozen tasting stations run by restaurants such Tuyo, the Jim & Nessie, Dasher & Crank, and Miami Smokers. Guests will be treated to tasting samples while the food providers compete for the People's Choice Best Bite of the Night. Snail of Approval, now in its eighth year, was started by Slow Food Miami to help identify chefs that support a sustainable way of life. Participants must offer two appetizers and two entrées that are locally sourced and then provide a list of their purveyors, which the organization checks out. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com. Tickets cost $98 via eventbrite.com or $128 at the door.

EXPAND Swordfish ajo blanco Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill