Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill Asks "How Miami Are You" With Online Quiz and Special Menu

Midtown Miami’s Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill is asking, "How Miami Are You"?

The restaurant, led by chef/partner Timon Balloo, posted an online quiz that asks questions like "Where are the best croquetas in Miami" and "What's your favorite Little Havana activity" in order to calculate how Miami you are.

In addition, Sugarcane has launched a limited-run “Made In Dade” menu showcasing throwback fan-favorites and new special dishes through April 15.

The three-section, a la carte menu reflects chef/ partner Timon Balloo's shareable small plates against the backdrop of the casual, vibrant ambiance that the James Beard semifinalist eatery is known for.

Sugarcane opened its sprawling 4,200 square foot space in Midtown Miami in 2010, offering fare inspired by Balloo's multicultural Chinese-Trinidadian background and global influences. Since then, Sugarcane opened two new locations at the Venetian in Las Vegas and in Brooklyn , New York.

“Even though we’re a national brand now, we will never forget our roots," says Balloo. "Miami is at the very heart, spirit, and soul of our restaurant. It will always be our home, and the energy, flavors, and people of the city will always inspire us. This new menu is an ode to all that makes it special."

The Made in Dade menu opens up with a “ kick back ” list of items, where guests will find Sugarcane classics like grilled cauliflower bagna cauda ($12), truffle parmesan chicken necks ($6), yellowtail hamachi crudo with grapefruit segments and creamy avocado sprinkled with black lava salt ($14), and a pork belly Bao topped with apple kimchee and crunchy cucumber ($14).

The “eat well” portion of the menu features new fresh seafood dishes including squid ink fideos with salsa verde and Béarnaise sauce ($17), the hamachi crab roll, topped with avocado aioli and Japanese pickles ($16), and the swordfish "Ajo Blanco" with fried almonds ($21).

Finally, the "stay a while" section highlights the restaurant’s signature dish, which inspired the London-based Duck & Waffle restaurant: crispy confit duck leg, duck egg, and mustard-maple sauce atop a fluffy waffle ($23).

Libations include a range of handmade rum-based artisan cocktails like a tobacco rum Old Fashioned and a beet mojito ($13 each), along with Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and Cigar City beers.

Find the "How Miami Are You?" personality quiz that tests your knowledge of Miami culture and food at sugarcanerawbargrill.com. There's also an option to win dinner for two if the results of the quiz are shared on social media with the tag @sugarcanerawbargrill.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.