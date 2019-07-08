Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $10 Pasta, Fried Chicken, and Fish Talk

This week, $10 pasta returns to Macchialina, and BLT Prime Doral launches a monthly wine dinner series. Plus, Plant Miami hosts two plant-based cooking classes, Ms. Cheezious serves all-you-can-eat fried chicken, and Books & Books hosts a sustainable seafood discussion at its Coral Gables location.

$10 Pasta at Macchialina. The beloved Italian restaurant by James Beard Award semifinalist Michael Pirolo will serve $10 pasta dishes this Monday through Thursday. Expect a selection of $10 pasta items all day. Highlights include house favorites such as cacio e pepe with pecorino and fresh pepper, lasagna with short rib and taleggio, and cavatelli Macchialina, with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino, as well as a handful of rotating specials. Macchialina's pastas typically cost $21 to $27, and the restaurant hosts a weekly Pasta Thursday special during the summer with $10 pastas. Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Dinner begins daily at 6 p.m.

Monthly Wine Dinner Series at BLT Prime Doral. Beginning Tuesday, BLT Prime Doral will partner with distinguished vintners to host six interactive wine dinners, presenting the best in food and wine in an intimate setting. One winery per month will show its offerings, paired with custom four-course menus designed by BLT Prime’s chef de cuisine, Tim Elmore. Vineyard representatives, along with Elmore, will provide tasting notes, taking guests on a journey exploring the flavor profiles and components of each pairing. This week's debut dinner highlights the historic Napa Valley vineyard Beaulieu. Sip varietals such as BV Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot while savoring local cobia, rabbit agnolotti, beef short-rib potpie, and dessert cheese. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime inside the Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $130 via bltrestaurants.com.

Plant-Based Cooking Classes at Plant Miami. This week, Plant Miami will host two unique cooking classes at the restaurant's culinary academy. Tuesday, learn how to make quick and easy raw vegan soups, including cucumber gazpacho, spicy fennel, and cream of tomato. Wednesday will be pasta-themed, with recipes ranging from turnip ravioli to pad thai with kelp noodles. Plant Culinary will provide all of the necessary equipment, ingredients, and an apron to be worn during class. Plus, students can take home all recipes and printed educational material. Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; sacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $65 to $125 via universe.com.

All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken at Ms. Cheezious. Who's hungry? If it's chicken you crave, Ms. Cheezious is the place. Every Wednesday, the beloved spot offers all-you-can-eat fried chicken ($30). In addition to chicken for days, enjoy a welcome beer as well as unlimited sides named for late greats, including Edna Lewis' biscuits, Leah Chase's buttermilk coleslaw, and Big Mike's smothered green beans. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mscheezious.com.

Fish Talk: From Water to Table at Books & Books. Learn about seafood with Sereia Films at the second installment of Books & Books' seafood lecture series, Fish Talk. Discuss the seafood supply chain, sustainable seafood certification, how chefs think about sustainable seafood, and other topics. Plus, Sereia Films will screen short segments of the web series Eating Out: The Hunt for Sustainable Seafood. Speakers include James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser and Michal Aldonas of Sereia Films, a Miami-based education nonprofit specializing in raising awareness about environmental issues through film. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.