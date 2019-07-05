Macchialina Is Offering $10 Pasta All Week Long

Listen up, Miami. Macchialina, the beloved Italian restaurant by James Beard Award semifinalist Michael Pirolo, will serve $10 pasta dishes beginning Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11.

Part of the restaurant's popular Pasta Thursday promotion, the extension comes as a way for Pirolo to "thank loyal locals for supporting us all year."

Through Thursday, Macchialina will feature a selection of $10 pasta items, available from open till close. Highlights include house favorites such as cacio e pepe with pecorino and fresh pepper; lasagna with short rib and taleggio; and the cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino; along with a handful of rotating specials. Macchialina's pastas typically range from $21 to $27, and the restaurant hosts a weekly Pasta Thursday special during the summer with $10 pastas.

The promotion comes a few weeks before the August return of Miami Spice, in which dozens of restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner (excluding tax and gratuities). Macchialina, however, will not be participating this year

As for Macchialina's second location, coming to Alhambra Towers in Coral Gables, Pirolo expects a spring 2020 opening. The restaurant will be exponentially larger — occupying 5,400 square feet with a 3,000-square-foot patio — than the intimate flagship in South Beach. There's no word yet whether the menu will incorporate new dishes.

The original Macchialina opened on Alton Road in 2012 and quickly became one of the city's favorite spots for pasta. It was named Best Restaurant in South Beach in 2013 and 2018 and Best Italian Restaurant in 2017 by New Times.

Chef Pirolo perfected his pasta-making skills at the International Culinary Institute for Foreigners in Turin and in Bologna. He worked at Scott Conant's Scarpetta in Miami Beach before opening Macchialina.

Pasta Promotion at Macchialina. Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Dinner is served nightly at 6 p.m.