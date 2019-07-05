Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Fried Chicken Day, Summer Barbecue, and Shake Shack

This weekend, find National Fried Chicken Day deals across town, while Ms. Cheezious serves barbecue through Sunday. Plus, Shake Shack opens in Brickell, and Candy Landia debuts at Magic City Casino with food specials and other activations.

Ms. Cheezious

Good Time BBQ at Ms. Cheezious. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, stop by Ms. Cheezious for a taste of Good Time BBQ. From noon until sold out, choose from smoked ribs, smoked brisket, and smoked wings, all served with Alabama white sauce. Noon till sold out every Friday through Sunday at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com.

EXPAND Bird & Bone's chicken and waffles Bird & Bone

National Fried Chicken Day in Miami. Saturday, July 6, observe National Fried Chicken Day with a visit to one of Miami's best fried chicken spots. Find iterations with Haitian, Cuban, and Korean influences alongside more traditional offerings. Some spots serve bird on the bone; others do not. Some provide wings; others offer breasts. Regardless of origin, method, or style, the poultry begins and ends the same way, from butcher knife to dinner napkin.

Generator Miami pool Generator Miami

Summer Barbecue Series at Generator Miami. Saturday, July 6, Generator Miami is debuting its summer barbecue series with chef Daniel Roy at the helm and complimentary Concrete Beach beer. This weekend's menu features suckling pig tacos with salsa verde; pork spare ribs with toast and spicy corn; Neesie’s jerk chicken sandwich with pickled veg and jerk aioli; Jim’s corn with spicy mayo, cotija, and cilantro; beef and cheddar sandwich; and Benton’s baked beans. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Generator Miami, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com.

BurgerFi's chicken sandwich BurgerFi

$5 Fi’ed Chicken Sandwiches at BurgerFi. Available at all South Florida BurgerFi locations, snag $5 Fi'ed chicken sandwiches, which include boneless, hand-breaded chicken breast with organic honey mustard barbecue sauce, crunchy pickle chips, lettuce, and tomato. The offer is only valid Saturday, July 6, using BurgerFi's mobile app. Saturday, July 6, at all South Florida BurgerFi locations; burgerfi.com.

Laid Fresh fried chicken sandwich Anastayisa Yurkevich

National Fried Chicken Day at Laid Fresh. Looking to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Wynwood? Laid Fresh is offering a one-day-only deal on Saturday, July 6, to celebrate the occasion. Grab a fried chicken sandwich — featuring hot fried chicken, cambozola cheese, Napa slaw, and pickles — and a mimosa or draft beer for $10. Saturday, July 6, at Laid Fresh, 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-0601; laidfresh.com.

EXPAND Panther coffee Panther Coffee

Sensory Perception of Coffee: Theory and Practice. Panther Coffee has partnered with Florida International University to bring Dr. Fabiana Carvalho, a researcher at Brazil's University of Campinas, to Miami. Carvalho is exploring how the influence of extrinsic factors — including ambiance — changes our expectation and perception of flavor in specialty coffee. A morning lecture will introduce the main scientific concepts on flavor perception, the latest research findings on the topic, and how it relates to the way you drink coffee. In the afternoon, a practical workshop will offer a series of hands-on learning exercises. Several methods will be used to identify primary tastes, the main organic acids in coffee, mouthfeel, and metallic flavors, and will also offer a comparative sensory description of three coffee samples. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees have a choice of dates: Saturday, July 6; Sunday, July 7; and Monday, July 8; at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami; 305-919-4500; hospitality.fiu.edu. Tickets cost $250 via eventbrite.com.

Candy Landia Candy Landia

Candy Landia Opening at Magic City Casino. Sunday, July 8, attend the opening of Candy Landia, located at the entrance of Burger Beast's Burger Museum at Magic City Casino. Expect Burger Beast's My-T-Fine Burgers paired with his Westchester Famous flan milkshakes. Plus, snack on flans and guava soft serve by Creamy Creations. The Burger Beast Museum will be open to the public and free of charge during Candy Landia's debut. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Burgers and crinkle fries at Shake Shack Shake Shack

Shake Shack Opens in Brickell. Brickellistas, take note: Shake Shack is coming to you! The Danny Meyer-owned burger chain now has a location at Mary Brickell Village. Of course, Shake Shack Brickell will feature the restaurant's 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hormone- and antibiotic-free griddled hot dogs. The shop will also feature some only-in-Miami items like a Rainbow Connection concrete made with vanilla custard, strawberry purée, Salty Donut glazed doughnuts, and rainbow sprinkles; a Chocolate Caramel Crunchete with chocolate frozen custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee, and chocolate sprinkles; and a Pie Oh My with vanilla custard and Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie. The Mary Brickell Village Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete throughout the life of the Shack to Autism Speaks, so you can feel good about your indulgence. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.