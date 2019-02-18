Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: SOBEWFF 2019, Pancakes, and St. Roch Miami

This week, B Bistro + Bakery hosts President's Day brunch, St. Roch Miami celebrates its one-year anniversary, and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns with more events than ever before.

President's Day Brunch at B Bistro + Bakery. Take advantage of the holiday weekend with all-day brunch at B Bistro + Bakery in Brickell. Sample the restaurant's standout dishes, including pastelito pancakes, spicy tuna toast, and the croque madame, alongside pitchers of red or white sangria, bellinis, or mimosas. Make sure to try one of B Bistro's pastries, such as the unicorn cruffin or the chocolate croissant. 9 a.m. to 4 .m. Monday, February 18, at B Bistro + Bakery, 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com.

One-Year Anniversary at St. Roch Miami. New Orleans-based food hall St. Roch celebrates its one-year anniversary in the Miami Design District with drink specials all week long. Monday, sip on $7 strawberry daiquiris and piña colada blends, or $6 boozy punch with tequila, grapefruit juice, and bitters on Tuesday. Wednesday, St. Roch will pour a $6 Rum Runner punch blended with orange juice and raspberry liquor, and Thursday, there will be $5 Peroni cocktails. The weekend will include additional specials, as well as live music on Saturday on the patio from Two Guys & a Blues Harp during the day and Los Wizzards at night. Monday, February 18, through Sunday, February 24, at St. Roch Miami, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.strochmarket.com.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns Wednesday, February 20, through Sunday, February 24, with more events than ever before. When all is said and done, more than 70,000 attendees will have enjoyed 100-plus parties, dinners, seminars, and tastings. For the 2019 edition, the festival grows its footprint with an expanded schedule of parties in Fort Lauderdale and offers a first-ever dinner in West Palm Beach, with Martha Stewart as host. Stewart joins dozens of other culinary celebrities and master chefs, including José Andrés, Ted Allen, and Geoffrey Zakarian, as they eat, drink, and mingle with guests. February 21 through 24, 2019, at various locations. Tickets start at $22 via sobewff.org.

National Pancake Day at Yolk. Thursday, celebrate National Pancake Day at Yolk with $1 classic pancakes, which are dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm syrup. In addition to pancakes, Yolk’s menu includes five-egg rolled omelettes , eggs Florentine, a wide range of skillets and scramblers, crepes, and more. Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at Yolk, 5570 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561-300-4965; eatyolk.com.

Urbani Black Truffle Dinner at Doma. Wynwood's Doma hosts a multicourse black truffle dinner on Thursday evening. Menu highlights include the soft egg with sautéed mixed mushrooms, parmesan cheese sauce, and shaved black truffle; risotto with 24-month aged parmesan cheese, bone marrow, veal jus, and shaved black truffle; a six-ounce filet mignon spiraled with shaved black truffle and served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes; and mille-feuille for dessert with pastry cream, raspberry and strawberry compote, and limoncello chantilly. Seatings are available from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at Doma, 35 NE 26th St., Miami; 786-953-6946; domawynwood.com. Dinner costs $75.

Wine Pairing Dinner at Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel. Thursday, Kuro hosts a one-night-only wine-pairing dinner featuring Beaulieu Vineyard wines. Expect a welcome reception followed by a five-course dinner prepared by Kuro’s culinary team. Highlights include seared salmon sashimi, crispy rice caviar, seared scallops with foie gras, A5 Japanese wagyu, and seasonal mochi. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 800-937-0010; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Dinner costs $175.