Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Regina's Grocery, Jeremy Ford and Jose Mendin Collab, Sips n' Selfies

This week, Jeremy Ford and Jose Mendin team up for a five-course dinner at Stubborn Seed, while New York City Italian sandwich shop Regina's Grocery celebrates its grand opening in Miami Beach. Plus, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Cellar 1954 wine series continues at Strip Steak and New Times' recurring Sips N Selfies returns.

Stubborn Seed Photo by CandaceWest.com

Jeremy Ford and Jose Mendin Collaboration Dinner at Stubborn Seed

Chef Jeremy Ford will team up with La Placita’s chef Jose Mendin for a one-night-only collaboration dinner at Ford's Stubborn Seed Tuesday evening. The two will create a never-before-seen five-course tasting menu merging their unique flavors. A menu has not yet been released. 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Stubborn Seed, 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.

Daniella Piantini

Sips n' Selfies at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería

Your favorite publication is having another party. It's time for New Times' recurring Sips N Selfies, loaded with complimentary beverages and light bites for you, our fabulous reader. This time, the party will happen at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería in Little Havana. So if you've been slacking on trying the restaurant's authentic and wildly delicioso offerings, hang with New Times this hump day. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-642-8989; salaorestaurant.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Regina's Grocery

Grand Opening of Regina's Grocery in Miami Beach

Wednesday, Italian sandwich shop Regina's Grocery will celebrate the grand opening of its first Florida location at Urbanica the Meridian Hotel. Regina’s serves meatball, eggplant, and chicken parm sandwiches. Customers can turn any signature sandwich into a salad too, and all sandwiches are made fresh daily with locally sourced charcuterie and fresh bread from New York’s Sullivan Street Bakery. At the event, expect complimentary signature Italian sandwiches, along with wine and beer. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Regina’s Grocery, 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8934; reginasgrocery.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Cellar 1954 Wine Dinner at Stripsteak by Michael Mina

Continuing the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Cellar 1954 wine series, a multicourse dinner at Stripsteak by Michael Mina will feature pours by Jordan Vineyard & Winery. Dinner will include various courses, with highlights including seafood tartines, aged duck breast, prime ribeye, and goat cheese mousse with olive oil ice cream, along with a different pour of wine with each plate. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Stripsteak by Michael Mina, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4780; fontainebleau.com. Dinner costs $225.