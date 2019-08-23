 


    Herban Planet
4
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Johnnie's, Bark 'N Brews, Netflix-Inspired Cookies
Courtesy of Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Johnnie’s, Bark 'N Brews, Netflix-Inspired Cookies

Clarissa Buch | August 23, 2019 | 8:00am
This weekend, Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ opens for football season, and Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market and Wynwood Brewing team up for a dog adoption event. Plus, celebrity chef Carla Hall hosts a cooking demo and book signing at Macy's Aventura, and Night Owl Cookies debuts a Netflix-inspired treat box.

Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing

Bark 'N Brews at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

To celebrate National Dog Day, which lands on August 26, Dragonfly teamed up with Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center and Wynwood Brewing to host a dog adoption and menu unveiling. Adoptable dogs will be onsite, and guests who adopt one will receive a free sushi roll and beer. Also, Dragonfly will debut a dog-friendly menu; $1 from each purchase will benefit Miami-Dade Animal Services. Plus, expect free beer samples from Wynwood Brewing. 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.

Chef Carla HallEXPAND
Courtesy of Macy's

Talk and Taste With Chef Carla Hall at Macy's Aventura

This Saturday, Macy’s Culinary Council chef Carla Hall will host Talk and Taste, a cooking demo with celebrity caterer and author Mary Giuliani. They will share sample recipes and tips and tricks for making various dishes. Plus, attendees will receive a $10 Macy’s Rewards Card, and the first 75 guests to make a $30 purchase in the Macy’s Home Department will receive a copy of Hall's latest cookbook, Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration; a copy of Mary Giuliani’s latest book, Tiny Hot Dogs; and a Macy’s Culinary Council apron (while supplies last). 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Macy's Aventura, 19535 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; macys.com. Admission is free.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Johnnie's, Bark 'N Brews, Netflix-Inspired Cookies (4)
Courtesy of Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ

Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ Now Open Saturdays

Football season is gearing up, and so is Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ, the barbecue pop-up inside Taurus Beer & Whiskey House in Coconut Grove. Beginning Saturday, Johnnie’s will extend service to Saturdays (as well as its regular Sundays) through football season. In anticipation of the 7 p.m. matchup between the University of Miami and University of Florida, Johnnie’s will serve its signature barbecue sandwiches, while Taurus will offer $4 draft beer specials and a $10 draft beer-and-tequila shot combo. 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Johnnie's, Bark 'N Brews, Netflix-Inspired Cookies (5)
Courtesy of Fontainebleau

UM-UF Watch Party at Fontainebleau Pool

Don your game-day gear for a UM-UF watch party Saturday at the Fontainebleau. Watch the game on large screens while enjoying food and drinks (pay as you go). 7 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-3283; fontainebleau.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Johnnie's, Bark 'N Brews, Netflix-Inspired Cookies (6)
Courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Netflix Series Treat Box at Night Owl Cookies

This Saturday, Night Owl Cookies will offer a special four-pack box of cookies inspired by Netflix series. Cookies include the Orange Is the New Black, made with orange-hued dough, stuffed with dark chocolate ganache, and topped with orange-colored white chocolate; the BoJack Horseman, a rum-infused cookie mixed with milk chocolate chips, stuffed with Havana Club rum ganache, and topped with a mini bottle of Havana Club rum; the Stranger Things, a maple cookie that's waffled, topped with a piece of chocolate butter, and served with a squeeze pouch of maple syrup frosting; and the 13 Reasons Why, a cinnamon roll filled with chocolate chip cookie dough and topped with cream cheese frosting and a chocolate drizzle. There will be 300 boxes made, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday, August 24, at Night Owl Cookies, 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-5011; nightowlcookieco.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

