Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung Beer Festival, National Beer Day, and Hamburger House Party

This weekend, Dwyane Wade Sr.'s Miami Vice-themed treats debut at 1-800-Lucky, Sprung returns, it's National Beer Day, and Burger Beast celebrates America's favorite sandwich at the Hamburger House Party.

Dwyane Wade Sr. drinking for a cause. 1-800-Lucky

Dwyane Wade Sr.'s Miami Vice-Themed Treats at 1-800-Lucky. If the man in the picture looks familiar, it's because he bears an uncanny resemblance to his son, Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade. A formidable presence in his own right, Dwyane Wade Senior is the CEO and founder of the Pro Pops Foundation, designed to empower fathers to take an active role in the lives of their children. To raise awareness and funding for the organization, he's collaborated with 1800-Lucky to offer two neon-colored treats for a limited time. The Miami Vice ice cream features vanilla and cotton candy swirl soft serve ice cream inside a bright pink cone and topped with a number three (Dwyane Wade's jersey number) made of chocolate fondant. One dollar from each cone sold ($6) will benefit Pro Pops. The bar at 1-800-Lucky will feature the Wade Different cocktail, a Miami Vice-hued libation is made with Simple vodka, almond syrup, blue Curaçao, and pineapple juice. For every cocktail sold ($12), one dollar will benefit Pro Pops. In addition, for every bottle of Simple vodka sold, the company behind the brand provides 20 meals to those in need in the U.S. Saturday, April 6, through Sunday, June 16, at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

Photo by Julia Rose / Swarm

Sprung! Beer Festival at The Wynwood Marketplace. The annual festival celebrates the beers of spring with more than 100 breweries, live DJs, wrestling, and an artisan village offering art, crafts, and other wares. 2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $95 via sprungbeerfest.com.

EXPAND Bulla's sangria de cerveza Bulla Gastrobar

National Beer Day at Bulla Gastrobar. It's National Beer Day on Saturday, April 6, and Bulla Gastrobar is celebrating with $5 beer sangrias all weekend long. Visit the restaurant anytime on Saturday or Sunday, and order as many as you can handle. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Bulla Gastrobar; various locations; bullagastrobar.com.

Karli Evans

Miami's Nine Best Party Brunches. No need to wait until the sun goes down to find some of Miami's wildest and most popular parties. Every weekend, a handful of lively restaurants host brunch events comparable to a night at LIV. From Coral Gables and Midtown to South Beach, Wynwood, and Aventura, you can drink bottomless cocktails, indulge in sweet and fried comfort food, and dance all day at these spots. Play it safe and call in advance for reservations.

EXPAND Hamburger House Party Amadeus McCaskill

Hamburger House Party. If you love burgers, then you know the burger parties worth going to are one thrown by Miami's own Burger Beast. This Saturday, join the Beast for his sixth annual Hamburger House Party and Wiener Bash. Eat your fill of the best burger from restaurants including Proof, Latin House, Charm City Burger Company, Clutch Burger and more. Returning Hamburger House Party champions Hate Mondays Tavern and Wiener Bash Champion Babe's Meat & Counter (Babe Froman) will be defending their titles, so make sure you vote for your favorites. In addition, enjoy food and drink from A-Mari-Mix, Funky Buddha Brewery, MIA Beer, Mojo Donuts, Nightlife Brewing Company, Ojala Wine, and fries from McDonald’s. 7:15 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000. Tickets cost $50 via hamburgerhouseparty.com.