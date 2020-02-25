M.I.A. Beer Company Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

M.I.A. Beer Company is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a blowout block party.

This Saturday, February 29, the Doral brewery will open its doors at noon for a fiesta lasting till the wee hours of the morning.

The taproom will pour 54 kinds of M.I.A. beer on tap and release Regresa a Mi, a 4.5 percent ABV guava-hibiscus Florida Weisse available in 16-ounce cans ($18 for a four-pack).

Outside at the block party, which will start at 3 p.m., the beer company will sell suds from Florida craft breweries that have supported or collaborated with M.I.A. throughout the years. They include favorites such as Angry Chair, Calusa Brewing, Arkane Aleworks, the Tank, Tripping Animals, Lincoln's Beard, and others.

Guests can also enjoy rare beers at Marino’s Whale Bar, a pop-up serving out-of-state beer from breweries such as Weldwerks, Mortalis, Southern Grist, and Phase Three.

M.I.A. will also host the inaugural Crispy Boi Cañonazo Challenge. One representative from each Miami brewery will compete in a shotgunning contest. The person who shotguns a 32-ounce crowler of M.I.A.'s Domino pilsner first wins bragging rights over the other breweries.

Plus, attendees can sign up for Piggin' Out, a challenge hosted by Farmhouse BBQ. Five contestants will battle to see who can eat five pulled pork sliders in less than two minutes. A call for contestants will be made during the block party.

Farmhouse BBQ will also serve food, as will Tacos & Tattoos, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, and other vendors.

Block party guests can also enjoy a host of activities, including a silent disco and a minimart with vendors offering beer-related items such as Brewtiful Apparel and Cateura Upcycled.

M.I.A. Beer Company's Fifth-Anniversary Party. Saturday, February 29. Taproom open from noon to 2 a.m.; block party open from 3 to 10 p.m. at 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; 786-801-1721. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com. Beer tickets cost $5 each onsite.