 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Regresa a Mi Florida Weisse
Regresa a Mi Florida Weisse
John Bryson and Eddie Leon

M.I.A. Beer Company Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Haidar Hachem | February 25, 2020 | 9:30am
AA

M.I.A. Beer Company is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a blowout block party.

This Saturday, February 29, the Doral brewery will open its doors at noon for a fiesta lasting till the wee hours of the morning.

The taproom will pour 54 kinds of M.I.A. beer on tap and release Regresa a Mi, a 4.5 percent ABV guava-hibiscus Florida Weisse available in 16-ounce cans ($18 for a four-pack).

Related Stories

Outside at the block party, which will start at 3 p.m., the beer company will sell suds from Florida craft breweries that have supported or collaborated with M.I.A. throughout the years. They include favorites such as Angry Chair, Calusa Brewing, Arkane Aleworks, the Tank, Tripping Animals, Lincoln's Beard, and others.

Guests can also enjoy rare beers at Marino’s Whale Bar, a pop-up serving out-of-state beer from breweries such as Weldwerks, Mortalis, Southern Grist, and Phase Three.

M.I.A. will also host the inaugural Crispy Boi Cañonazo Challenge. One representative from each Miami brewery will compete in a shotgunning contest. The person who shotguns a 32-ounce crowler of M.I.A.'s Domino pilsner first wins bragging rights over the other breweries.

Plus, attendees can sign up for Piggin' Out, a challenge hosted by Farmhouse BBQ. Five contestants will battle to see who can eat five pulled pork sliders in less than two minutes. A call for contestants will be made during the block party.

Farmhouse BBQ will also serve food, as will Tacos & Tattoos, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, and other vendors.

Block party guests can also enjoy a host of activities, including a silent disco and a minimart with vendors offering beer-related items such as Brewtiful Apparel and Cateura Upcycled.

M.I.A. Beer Company's Fifth-Anniversary Party. Saturday, February 29. Taproom open from noon to 2 a.m.; block party open from 3 to 10 p.m. at 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; 786-801-1721. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com. Beer tickets cost $5 each onsite.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >