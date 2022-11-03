Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Shabbat Under the Stars, Grovetoberfest, and Dogfish's Farewell

November 3, 2022 9:00AM

Fun and seafood at the South Florida Seafood Festival
Photo courtesy of South Florida Seafood Festival
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include "Shabbat Under the Stars," Grovetoberfest,  Dogfish Head Miami's Farewell, and the South Florida Seafood Festival.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Shabbat at Home
Photo courtesy of Abbale

Shabbat Meal From Abbale

Abbale is bringing back "Shabbat Under the Stars" for guests to share an exclusive four-course family dinner paired with Israeli wines. For those who prefer to stay at home, the Shabbat at home option offers a meal for four ($265). The at-home option must be ordered on Friday before 2 p.m. and picked up the same day. Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every Friday, at 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; $98 per person; abbatlvkitchen.com.
Grovetoberfest at Regatta Park
Photo courtesy of Swarm

Grovetoberfest

Grovetoberfest is back for the 12th year. The craft beer festival will feature brews from across the country, food from local restaurants, and live music. VIP tickets include an exclusive lounge with pours from Barracuda Taphouse and Grill. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets have different entry times and start at $49 via grovetoberfest.com.
Dogfish Head Miami is hosting a goodbye event full of beer.
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Miami's Goodbye Party

Dogfish Head Miami is closing its doors but not without a goodbye bash full of beer. The all-day celebration is free but an $8 ticket gets you your first draft beer, slushie, or "Mojitale" and a limited-edition Dogfish Head souvenir glass. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at 325 NW 24th St. Miami; eventbrite.com.
The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town.
Photo courtesy of South Florida Seafood Festival

The South Florida Seafood Festival

The South Florida Seafood Festival will feature more than 30 seafood pop-ups and chefs from CC’s Seafood, Tiago Tacos, Mr. Serrano, Tio Paella, and more. Stop by the Kitchen Lab and get culinary tips from Miami's favorite chefs. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets starts at $19 via southfloridaseafoodfestival.com.
