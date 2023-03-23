Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: National Cocktail Day, Sticky-Bun Doughnut and Lucky Hour

March 23, 2023 8:00AM

Crispy cheese is one of the menu items for the new Sunday brunch at Eating House. Photo by Fuji Film Girl
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a national cocktail day special with Tap 42, the return of the sticky-bun doughnut, lucky hour at El Chinito, and Eating House's Sunday brunch.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]
Frozen mango margarita
Desolas Mezcal photo

National Cocktail Day at Tap 42

Tap 42 is partnering with the female-founded mezcal brand, Desolas Mezcal, to celebrate national cocktail day. The specials include all-day $8 "Maui Wowie" margaritas and $8 frozen mango margaritas. Friday, March 24, at various locations; tap42.com.
Sticky-bun doughnut
The Salty photo

The Sticky-Bun Doughnut Returns to the Salty

For one weekend only, the Salty (the Salty Donut) is offering a sticky-bun doughnut made with its signature brioche dough and stuffed with a traditional cinnamon and cream cheese frosting. There are limited quantities, and the buns are expected to sell out. Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26, in stores and online pre-orders available; saltydonut.com.
You can also look forward to the official opening party on March 30.
El Chinito Latino Bar photo

Lucky Hour at El Chinito Latino

El Chinito Latino Bar’s spin on happy hour plays on the lucky number 777. During the lucky hour, tapas and cocktails cost $7 until 7 p.m. If guests are feeling lucky, they can spin the mini slot machine for a chance to land three 7s and win a free drink. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, at 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; elchinitolatino.com.
Cap’n Crunch pancakes
Eating House photo

Eating House Debuts Sunday Brunch

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is bringing back his Cap'n Crunch pancakes to the new Eating House brunch. The a la carte menu includes carbonara eggs Benedict, the "EH" burger, and a dirt cup. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; eatinghousemiami.com.
