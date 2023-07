Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Whiskylucan Margaritas, Smorgasburg Asian Night Market, Taste at the Track

[email protected]

click to enlarge A spread of dishes at the new Little Havana restaurant Whiskylucan Mago Visual photo

Whiskylucan Grand Opening

click to enlarge A live music performance at La Mar to celebrate Peruvian Independence Day Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Peruvian Independence Day Celebration at La Mar by Gaston Acurio

click to enlarge Smorgasburg hosts an Asian night market. Smorgasburg Miami photo

Smorgasburg Asian Street Food Night Festival

click to enlarge Taste at the Tracks kicks off this weekend with "Burgers and Brews." Gulfstream Park photo

Taste at the Track

Venezuelan Heritage Celebration

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include margaritas at Whiskylucan, a Peruvian Independence Day celebration at La Mar by Gaston Acurio, a Smorgasburg nighttime Asian street food festival in Miami Beach and Wynwood, and Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track summer edition.The first U.S. location of Mexico-based Whiskylucan opens in Little Havana this Friday. To celebrate, the restaurant will offer a complimentary Whiskylucan margarita to the first 100 guests during its opening to be enjoyed along with a menu that features more than 40 mezcals and tequilas, Mexican craft beer, tacos, tostadas, flautas, and traditional Mexican desserts.To celebrate Peruvian Independence Day, La Mar hosts a special event this week featuring live music, unlimited food stations, and — of course — bottomless pisco sour cocktails. A two-hour dinner seating gives guests the opportunity to indulge in a variety of dishes from hot and cold stations. To complement the food, a selection of pisco sour cocktails will be served.This weekend, Smorgasburg hosts a nighttime festival for the first time. During the event, Miamians can escape the summer heat while indulging in a variety of Asian-inspired street fare. The event highlights Smorgasburg's 11 Asian vendors along with guest vendors, including Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack Land 'n Sea , and the all-new Dim Sum Terminal. Special installations include cultural workshops like Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) led by Akiko Awata and origami led by Miyuki Saito, a member of Ichimura Miami-Japan Garden.Gulfstream Park is back with its annual three-month promotion, Taste at the Track. The event kicks off this weekend with "Burgers and Brews," at which guests can enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches paired with local craft brews. Desserts include stout beer cookies, butterbeer (butterscotch) cupcakes, and root-beer cheesecakes.On Saturday, the Marlins take on the Detroit Tigershost a Venezuelan heritage celebration at LoanDepot Park. Fans who purchase tickets will receive a special Venezuelan heritage-themed jersey to pick up at the stadium (or delivered at a later date, depending on availability). The event is presented by Santa Teresa 1796 rum, which will be available for purchase during the game along with special piña colada cocktails at the stadium's frozen cocktail bar.