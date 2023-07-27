Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Whiskylucan Margaritas, Smorgasburg Asian Night Market, Taste at the Track

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include margaritas at Whiskylucan, a Peruvian Independence Day celebration at La Mar by Gaston Acurio, a Smorgasburg nighttime Asian street food festival in Miami Beach and Wynwood, and Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track summer edition.
Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
A spread of dishes at the new Little Havana restaurant Whiskylucan
Mago Visual photo
Whiskylucan Grand Opening
The first U.S. location of Mexico-based Whiskylucan opens in Little Havana this Friday. To celebrate, the restaurant will offer a complimentary Whiskylucan margarita to the first 100 guests during its opening to be enjoyed along with a menu that features more than 40 mezcals and tequilas, Mexican craft beer, tacos, tostadas, flautas, and traditional Mexican desserts. 1 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at 1225 SW Eighth St., Miami; whiskylucan.com.
click to enlarge
A live music performance at La Mar to celebrate Peruvian Independence Day
Photo by Ruben Cabrera
Peruvian Independence Day Celebration at La Mar by Gaston Acurio
To celebrate Peruvian Independence Day, La Mar hosts a special event this week featuring live music, unlimited food stations, and — of course — bottomless pisco sour cocktails. A two-hour dinner seating gives guests the opportunity to indulge in a variety of dishes from hot and cold stations. To complement the food, a selection of pisco sour cocktails will be served. 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday, July 28, at 500 Brickell Key, Miami. Tickets cost $175 via sevenrooms.com.
click to enlarge
Smorgasburg hosts an Asian night market.
Smorgasburg Miami photo
Smorgasburg Asian Street Food Night Festival
This weekend, Smorgasburg hosts a nighttime festival for the first time. During the event, Miamians can escape the summer heat while indulging in a variety of Asian-inspired street fare. The event highlights Smorgasburg's 11 Asian vendors along with guest vendors, including Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack
, Yen's Kitchen
, Land 'n Sea
, and the all-new Dim Sum Terminal. Special installations include cultural workshops like Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) led by Akiko Awata and origami led by Miyuki Saito, a member of Ichimura Miami-Japan Garden. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 29, and 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Taste at the Tracks kicks off this weekend with "Burgers and Brews."
Gulfstream Park photo
Taste at the Track
Gulfstream Park is back with its annual three-month promotion, Taste at the Track. The event kicks off this weekend with "Burgers and Brews," at which guests can enjoy a variety of sliders, burgers, and sandwiches paired with local craft brews. Desserts include stout beer cookies, butterbeer (butterscotch) cupcakes, and root-beer cheesecakes. VIP entry noon to 4 p.m., and general admission 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75.
click to enlarge
Celebrate Venezuela as the Marlins host the Detroit Tigers.
Venezuelan Heritage Celebration
On Saturday, the Marlins take on the Detroit Tigers and
host a Venezuelan heritage celebration at LoanDepot Park. Fans who purchase tickets will receive a special Venezuelan heritage-themed jersey to pick up at the stadium (or delivered at a later date, depending on availability). The event is presented by Santa Teresa 1796
rum, which will be available for purchase during the game along with special piña colada cocktails at the stadium's frozen cocktail bar. 4:10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com.