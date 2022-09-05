Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: "Endless Summer" Brunch, Winedown Yoga, and Tap Takeover

September 5, 2022 8:00AM

Pink pancakes at Pink Taco
Pink pancakes at Pink Taco Photo courtesy of Will Engelmann
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a special brunch on Labor Day, "Winedown" yoga, a tap takeover, and Tanuki's anniversary special.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge
Labor Day brunch at Pink Taco
Photo courtesy of Will Engelmann

"Endless Summer" Brunch

Recover from the long weekend with pink pancakes! For one day only Pink Taco is extending its weekend brunch to Labor Day. The brunch menu includes pink pancakes, the dubbed "hangover-fix" breakfast burritos, tacos, and specialty cocktails. A live DJ will be playing to keep up the "endless summer" party vibes. 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday, September 5, at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com
click to enlarge
Wine and yoga on a Wednesday
Photo courtesy of Bay 13 Brewery

Winedown Yoga Wednesday

Wine and yoga might be the best combination for a good week. Bay 13 Brewery is hosting a yoga class led by Veronika Pavato to invigorate and relax the body while practicing all wine-tasting senses. Participants can choose one glass of red or white wine from Oxford Landing wine. No experience is necessary but guests are required to bring their own towel and a yoga mat. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
"Oktoberfest" from 3 Sons Brewing Co.
Photo courtesy of Alex Gutierrez of GMoney Media

3 Sons Brewing Co. Takes Over Hybrid House Coffee & Beer Bar

Hybrid House is opening its door to welcome 3 Sons this Friday. The tap takeover will feature Antique Alley amber, For the Children IPA, and Oktoberfest in cans. On draft, Hybrid House will have the brewery's Creamsicle and Ocean Park beers. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, at 15160 SW 136th St. #5, Miami; hybridhousebrews.
click to enlarge
Tanuki's anniversary menu spotlights the restaurant's most-loved dishes.
Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki's Anniversary Tasting Menu

To celebrate its six-year anniversary, Tanuki is having a month-long special. The anniversary tasting menu will be available through September 30 with some of Tanuki's classics. The dinner costs $66 per person and features crispy Brussels sprouts, char siu pork ribs, tuna tartare, salmon pizza, crunchy tuna roll, and a carafe of premium sake. September 1-30, at 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; tanukimiami.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Al Crespo 1941-2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation