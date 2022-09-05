Miami Food Events This Week: "Endless Summer" Brunch, Winedown Yoga, and Tap Takeover

Food and drink events across Miami this week include a special brunch on Labor Day, "Winedown" yoga, a tap takeover, and Tanuki's anniversary special.
Labor Day brunch at Pink Taco
Photo courtesy of Will Engelmann
"Endless Summer" Brunch
Recover from the long weekend with pink pancakes! For one day only Pink Taco is extending its weekend brunch to Labor Day. The brunch menu includes pink pancakes, the dubbed "hangover-fix" breakfast burritos, tacos, and specialty cocktails. A live DJ will be playing to keep up the "endless summer" party vibes. 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday, September 5, at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com
Wine and yoga on a Wednesday
Photo courtesy of Bay 13 Brewery
Winedown Yoga Wednesday
Wine and yoga might be the best combination for a good week. Bay 13 Brewery is hosting a yoga class led by Veronika Pavato to invigorate and relax the body while practicing all wine-tasting senses. Participants can choose one glass of red or white wine from Oxford Landing wine. No experience is necessary but guests are required to bring their own towel and a yoga mat. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
"Oktoberfest" from 3 Sons Brewing Co.
Photo courtesy of Alex Gutierrez of GMoney Media
3 Sons Brewing Co. Takes Over Hybrid House Coffee & Beer Bar
Hybrid House is opening its door to welcome 3 Sons this Friday. The tap takeover will feature Antique Alley amber, For the Children IPA, and Oktoberfest in cans. On draft, Hybrid House will have the brewery's Creamsicle and Ocean Park beers. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, at 15160 SW 136th St. #5, Miami; hybridhousebrews.
Tanuki's anniversary menu spotlights the restaurant's most-loved dishes.
Photo courtesy of Tanuki
Tanuki's Anniversary Tasting Menu
To celebrate its six-year anniversary, Tanuki is having a month-long special. The anniversary tasting menu will be available through September 30 with some of Tanuki's classics. The dinner costs $66 per person and features crispy Brussels sprouts, char siu pork ribs, tuna tartare, salmon pizza, crunchy tuna roll, and a carafe of premium sake. September 1-30, at 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; tanukimiami.com
