Miami Food Events This Week: Mini Golf, Día de los Muertos, and a $305 Dessert

This week's food and drink events in Miami include Halloween mini golf, Día de los Muertos, and a menu launch from Sérêvène.
The special drink for Halloween is presented with smoke and a "pierced eyeball."
Photo courtesy of Puttshack
Halloween Mini Golf at Puttshack
Come and try the "Spooky PainKiller," Puttshack's special cocktail for Halloween. Today anyone wearing a costume has the chance to win a $500 gift card. Choose from the three mini golf courses to play and try some menu staples like the Puttshack poutine. 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday, October 31, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com. Winner announcement on November 4.
Tortilla Talavera with green pipian, white mole, grilled cheese, shimeji mushroom al ajillo, and cherry tomato salad
Photo courtesy of Richard Sandoval Hospitality
Día de los Muertos at Toro Toro
Toro Toro is honoring Día de los Muertos with dishes that hold a cultural significance to the celebration. The a la carte menu includes tortilla talavera ($26), seafood pozole verde ($46), pan de muerto ($18) for dessert, and specialty cocktails. Available until Sunday, November 6, at 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; Reservations via opentable.com.
Go to any of Coyo's locations for 50 percent off tacos in celebration of Día de Los Muertos.
Photo courtesy of COYO Taco
Coyo's Día de los Muertos Celebration
Coyo is offering its signature tacos for half price on Día de los Muertos. The promotion includes favorites like the pollo al carbon, coliflor, al pastor, and cochinita tacos. From 4 to 7 p.m., premium margaritas, beer, wine, and select cocktails also will be half off. Tuesday, November 1, at all Coyo locations; coyo-taco.com.
Surf & turf dish made of chicken and crayfish roulade served alongside a jus lie, sage beurre noisette, and fine herbs
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Sérêvène's 305 Dessert
Sérêvène has launched a new menu with seasonal dishes, including a beet carpaccio, "Mary had a little lamb," poularde coq au vin, and surf and turf. To finish the dining experience, the extravagant grand finale is "The 305" ($305) a vanilla affogato wrapped in 24-karat gold and topped with Louis XIII. 6 to 11 p.m Sunday, Monday, and Thursday; and 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; at 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Reservations via opentable.com.