Miami Food Events This Weekend: Marea at Morini, Out to Brunch, and Mother's Day

May 11, 2023 9:00AM

Toast Out to Brunch
Toast Out to Brunch Miami New Times photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Marea pop-up special at Morini, New Times' Out to Brunch, Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery, and a special guide on where to dine on Mother's Day.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
A special menu for the Marea and Morini pop-up event
Courtesy of Altamarea Group

A Casa MIA: Marea Takeover at Osteria Morini

Marea takes over Morini Miami for a two-day pop-up event. The dinner experience includes an à la carte menu with Marea's signature dishes, including caviar sliders, tonno, pasta options, and a cocktail crafted by Marea's mixologists. Friday features live music from the French Horn Collective. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; osteriamorini.com.
click to enlarge
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
Miami New Times photo

New Times' Out to Brunch

Miami's favorite brunch extravaganza is back! New Times hosts Out to Brunch with samples from some of Miami's favorite spots, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, and a variety of cocktails to choose from. Tickets include unlimited brunch samples and complimentary drinks. VIP packages are available and include early entrance. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; newtimesouttobrunch.com; Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.
click to enlarge
A Mother's Day retreat with brunch
Lira Beirut Eatery photo

Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery

Lira Beirut Eatery hosts a special event before Mother's Day, starting with a yoga flow class led by founder Sarah Leyva, followed by pilates and Lebanese brunch bites with signature dishes from Lira, like hummus and tabbouleh. 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 2000 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $68 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Mimosas at Zucca
Photo by Lionel Rodriguez

Where to Dine in Miami on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14, and there are many dining options for celebrating all the mother figures in your life. Need ideas on where to celebrate? Check out the New Times guide to restaurants offering the best Mother's Day menus.
