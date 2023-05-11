Miami Food Events This Weekend: Marea at Morini, Out to Brunch, and Mother's Day

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Marea pop-up special at Morini, New Times'
Out to Brunch, Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery, and a special guide on where to dine on Mother's Day.
A special menu for the Marea and Morini pop-up event
A Casa MIA: Marea Takeover at Osteria Morini
Marea takes over Morini Miami for a two-day pop-up event. The dinner experience includes an à la carte menu with Marea's signature dishes, including caviar sliders, tonno, pasta options, and a cocktail crafted by Marea's mixologists. Friday features live music from the French Horn Collective
. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; osteriamorini.com.
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
New Times' Out to Brunch
Miami's favorite brunch extravaganza is back! New Times
hosts Out to Brunch with samples from some of Miami's favorite spots, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, and a variety of cocktails to choose from. Tickets include unlimited brunch samples and complimentary drinks. VIP packages are available and include early entrance. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; newtimesouttobrunch.com; Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.
A Mother's Day retreat with brunch
Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery
Lira Beirut Eatery hosts a special event before Mother's Day, starting with a yoga flow class led by founder Sarah Leyva, followed by pilates and Lebanese brunch bites with signature dishes from Lira, like hummus and tabbouleh. 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 2000 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $68 via eventbrite.com.
Mimosas at Zucca
Where to Dine in Miami on Mother's Day
Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14, and there are many dining options for celebrating all the mother figures in your life. Need ideas on where to celebrate? Check out the New Times guide to restaurants offering the best Mother's Day menus.