Miami Food Events This Weekend: Marea at Morini, Out to Brunch, and Mother's Day

click to enlarge A special menu for the Marea and Morini pop-up event Courtesy of Altamarea Group

A Casa MIA: Marea Takeover at Osteria Morini

click to enlarge Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times. Miami New Times photo

New Times' Out to Brunch

click to enlarge A Mother's Day retreat with brunch Lira Beirut Eatery photo

Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery

click to enlarge Mimosas at Zucca Photo by Lionel Rodriguez

Where to Dine in Miami on Mother's Day

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Marea pop-up special at Morini,Out to Brunch, Holistic Power Hour at Lira Beirut Eatery, and a special guide on where to dine on Mother's Day.Marea takes over Morini Miami for a two-day pop-up event. The dinner experience includes an à la carte menu with Marea's signature dishes, including caviar sliders, tonno, pasta options, and a cocktail crafted by Marea's mixologists. Friday features live music from the French Horn Collective Miami's favorite brunch extravaganza is back!hosts Out to Brunch with samples from some of Miami's favorite spots, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, and a variety of cocktails to choose from. Tickets include unlimited brunch samples and complimentary drinks. VIP packages are available and include early entrance.Lira Beirut Eatery hosts a special event before Mother's Day, starting with a yoga flow class led by founder Sarah Leyva, followed by pilates and Lebanese brunch bites with signature dishes from Lira, like hummus and tabbouleh.Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14, and there are many dining options for celebrating all the mother figures in your life. Need ideas on where to celebrate? Check out the