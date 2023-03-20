Miami Food Events This Week: Citi Taste of Tennis, Viva Abejas, and Prisoner Wine Dinner

This week, Miami food and drink events include Citi Taste of Tennis in Miami, a "Viva Abejas" menu at Toro Toro, a Prisoner wine dinner, and a new salad menu at Vale Food Co.
This year's chefs include Dayanny Delacruz, Diego Oka, and more.
Citi Taste of Tennis at JW Marriott
Taste of tennis is back at the JW Marriott in Miami. The event features food prepared by local chefs with appearances from professional tennis players, including Grand Slam champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 20, at 1109 Brickell Ave., Miami; $250 via tasteoftennis.com.
Pear salad from Richard Sandoval
Viva Abejas Culinary Campaign at Toro Toro
Chef Richard Sandoval is celebrating the second annual "Viva Abejas" campaign to highlight the importance of bees in the world. The a la carte menu offers plant-forward dishes that incorporate edible flowers, bee pollen, honey, avocado, and additional bee-centric ingredients. Tuesday, March 21, to Sunday, April 23, at 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; opentable.com.
No Man's Land to host an evening of fine wine.
The Prisoner Wine Dinner at No Man's Land
No Man's Land will host a fine wine and dinner night. The evening starts with Unshackled rosé as a welcome wine and moves on to a four-course dinner with tuna tataki and baked oysters. All dishes are paired with wines from the Prisoner Wine Company. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at 666 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; $127 via eventbrite.com.
New salads at Vale Food Co.
All-New Salad Menu at Vale Food Co.
Vale Food Co. has launched six new gluten-free signature salads, including a Buffalo chicken salad, Brussels kale caesar, and Vale kale cobb. Available on the menu now at the Brickell and Fort Lauderdale locations; valefoodco.com.