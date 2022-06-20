Miami Food Events This Week: Celestial Cocktails, Black Mixcellence, and Maü's New Happy Hour

[email protected]

Food and drink events across Miami this week include a celebration of Black mixology, the launch of a weekday brunch at Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, and a celestial-inspired cocktail event at the Strand.Feel like brunching on a Tuesday? Now you can with Negroni's new weekday brunch menu offering a diverse selection of breakfast- and lunch-inspired fare. Signature items include house-made cinnamon rolls smothered in warm toffee sauce and served with vanilla ice cream and a croque madame. Pair them with two-for-one brunch cocktails like the Nikkei bloody mary, sangria," and bottomless Pommery selections. Served indoors or outside on the restaurant's dog-friendly al fresco patio.If you're looking for an escape, head to Maü Miami's new happy hour. Drink specials include BOGO deals on all the bar's signature cocktails, as well as select wine and beer. With an extensive menu to choose from, options include the "Mykonos" mule, spicy mango daiquiri," and "Greek" sidecar, each one best when paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites like plantain cups stuffed with tuna tartare, or freshly-shucked oysters, shrimp cocktail, and the Maü burger. Happy hour is only available at the bar.This week, Time Out Market offers an intimate conversation with mixologist Miguel Soto Rincon and author Tamika Hall in the spirit of Juneteenth. During the seminar, event attendees will be treated to a cocktail demonstration and tasting of "Caribbean Noir" by Rincon, in addition to a recipe card for the drink and a signed copy of Hall's book:. Can't make it? During the month of June, anyone can order the "Lacandon" a cocktail by Colin Asare-Appiah from Hall's book, which will be available at the Time Out Market bars in New York, Miami, and Boston. For every cocktail sold, $1 will be donated to the National Black Farmers Association.This week, take part in a fun cocktail event at the Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. This Friday, as all planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn — align for the first time since December 2004, the resort's Ocean Terrace will host an evening ode to the rare event with a cosmic cocktail menu. The full planet line-up will occur for 45 minutes before sunrise, visible on the eastern horizon. To celebrate, starting on Monday, June 20, a new cocktail will be released each evening. On Friday, June 24, Celestial Sights & Spirits will be serving all of its planetary-themed cocktails along with live music.