Miami Food Events This Week: Celestial Cocktails, Black Mixcellence, and Maü's New Happy Hour

June 20, 2022 8:00AM

Try Maü Miami's new happy hour.
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a celebration of Black mixology, the launch of a weekday brunch at Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, and a celestial-inspired cocktail event at the Strand.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Negroni launches a daily brunch. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NEGRONI BISTRO & SUSHI BAR
Negroni launches a daily brunch.
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar Launches Daily Brunch

Feel like brunching on a Tuesday? Now you can with Negroni's new weekday brunch menu offering a diverse selection of breakfast- and lunch-inspired fare. Signature items include house-made cinnamon rolls smothered in warm toffee sauce and served with vanilla ice cream and a croque madame. Pair them with two-for-one brunch cocktails like the Nikkei bloody mary, sangria," and bottomless Pommery selections. Served indoors or outside on the restaurant's dog-friendly al fresco patio. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami; 786-510-0075; negronibistrobar.com.
click to enlarge Maü Miami has launched an all-new happy hour menu. - PHOTO BY THE LOUIS COLLECTION
Maü Miami has launched an all-new happy hour menu.
Maü Miami's New Happy Hour

If you're looking for an escape, head to Maü Miami's new happy hour. Drink specials include BOGO deals on all the bar's signature cocktails, as well as select wine and beer. With an extensive menu to choose from, options include the "Mykonos" mule, spicy mango daiquiri," and "Greek" sidecar, each one best when paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites like plantain cups stuffed with tuna tartare, or freshly-shucked oysters, shrimp cocktail, and the Maü burger. Happy hour is only available at the bar. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-425-1024; maumia.com.
click to enlarge Mixologist Miguel Soto Rincon will co-host an event dubbed "Black Mixcellence" alongside author Tamika Hall. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BRUSTMAN CARRINO PR
Mixologist Miguel Soto Rincon will co-host an event dubbed "Black Mixcellence" alongside author Tamika Hall.
Black Mixcellence at Time Out Market

This week, Time Out Market offers an intimate conversation with mixologist Miguel Soto Rincon and author Tamika Hall in the spirit of Juneteenth. During the seminar, event attendees will be treated to a cocktail demonstration and tasting of "Caribbean Noir" by Rincon, in addition to a recipe card for the drink and a signed copy of Hall's book: Black Excellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology. Can't make it? During the month of June, anyone can order the "Lacandon" a cocktail by Colin Asare-Appiah from Hall's book, which will be available at the Time Out Market bars in New York, Miami, and Boston. For every cocktail sold, $1 will be donated to the National Black Farmers Association. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at  1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $35 at timeout.com.
click to enlarge The Strand will celebrate the aligning of the planets this week, culminating with an event on Friday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STRAND
The Strand will celebrate the aligning of the planets this week, culminating with an event on Friday.
Celestial Sights & Spirits at The Strand

This week, take part in a fun cocktail event at the Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. This Friday, as all planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn — align for the first time since December 2004, the resort's Ocean Terrace will host an evening ode to the rare event with a cosmic cocktail menu. The full planet line-up will occur for 45 minutes before sunrise, visible on the eastern horizon. To celebrate, starting on Monday, June 20, a new cocktail will be released each evening. On Friday, June 24, Celestial Sights & Spirits will be serving all of its planetary-themed cocktails along with live music. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24 on the Ocean Terrace of the Strand Hotel at 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Cosmic cocktails are priced $14 each; 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7474; strandcarillonmiami.com.
