Miami Food Events This Week: Tapas Week, Cuban Dinner, and Sexy Fish Omakase

click to enlarge Leku is one of the restaurants participating in Tapas Week. Leku photo

Miami Tapas Week

click to enlarge Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla from Doce Provisions and Social 27 at Amara at Paraiso The Genuine Hospitality Group photo

Amara & Friends: Cuba

click to enlarge The Ludicrous Omakase menu Photo by Arce Photography

Seasonal Omakase Tasting Menu at Sexy Fish

click to enlarge Katsuya's new summer menu includes Wagyu beef. SLS South Beach photo

Summer Menu at Katsuya

Miami food and drink events this week include Tapas Week coming to Miami, a Cuban dinner from Amara & Friends, a new seasonal omakase from Sexy Fish Miami, and Katsuya's summer dishes.Miami Tapas Week offers guests a taste of Spain with a variety of prix-fixe tapas menus created by Spanish chefs in Miami. Participating restaurants include Gastrobar, Barceloneta, Xixón, Casa Juancho, Místico, and Leku.Michael Schwartz presents the Amara & Friends dinner series this week with a Cuban menu. Joined by Doce Provision's chefs, the menu features dishes from both restaurants including croquetas, roasted jaiba bisque, grilled summer squash, and rotisserie porchetta.Sexy Fishy has launched three Omakase tasting menus. The Hiro ($90) offers classic and popular dishes, including spicy beef tenderloin and yellowtail sashimi; the Sekushi ($140) contains oysters and shiso; and the Ludicrous ($250) is the premium tasting menu with barbecue king crab and Wagyu smoked kimchi.Katsuya has revamped its menu for summer with Wagyu creations and social hour specials. The happy hour includes a cold bar with nigiri selections, rolls, hot bites, and baked dynamite oysters. The new menu also includes a Biscayne Bay-inspired roll made with unagi and crab salad.