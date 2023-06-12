Miami Food Events This Week: Tapas Week, Cuban Dinner, and Sexy Fish Omakase

Miami food and drink events this week include Tapas Week coming to Miami, a Cuban dinner from Amara & Friends, a new seasonal omakase from Sexy Fish Miami, and Katsuya's summer dishes.
Leku is one of the restaurants participating in Tapas Week.
Miami Tapas Week
Miami Tapas Week offers guests a taste of Spain with a variety of prix-fixe tapas menus created by Spanish chefs in Miami. Participating restaurants include Gastrobar, Barceloneta, Xixón, Casa Juancho, Místico, and Leku. Through Sunday, June 18, at various locations; ustapasweek.com.
Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla from Doce Provisions and Social 27 at Amara at Paraiso
Amara & Friends: Cuba
Michael Schwartz presents the Amara & Friends dinner series this week with a Cuban menu. Joined by Doce Provision's chefs, the menu features dishes from both restaurants including croquetas, roasted jaiba bisque, grilled summer squash, and rotisserie porchetta. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami. Dinner costs $150 via opentable.com.
The Ludicrous Omakase menu
Seasonal Omakase Tasting Menu at Sexy Fish
Sexy Fishy has launched three Omakase tasting menus. The Hiro ($90) offers classic and popular dishes, including spicy beef tenderloin and yellowtail sashimi; the Sekushi ($140) contains oysters and shiso; and the Ludicrous ($250) is the premium tasting menu with barbecue king crab and Wagyu smoked kimchi. 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; sexyfishmiami.com.
Katsuya's new summer menu includes Wagyu beef.
Summer Menu at Katsuya
Katsuya has revamped its menu for summer with Wagyu creations and social hour specials. The happy hour includes a cold bar with nigiri selections, rolls, hot bites, and baked dynamite oysters. The new menu also includes a Biscayne Bay-inspired roll made with unagi and crab salad. Happy hour 6 to 8 p.m. daily, at 1701 Collins Ave., Miami; ennismore.com.