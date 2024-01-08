Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Chef Collaboration Dinners, South Beach Brewery Opening, and Bayside’s Pier 5

This week's Miami food and drink events include the grand opening of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace
in downtown Miami, $10 beers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of South Beach Brewing Company's new taproom, and chef collaboration dinners and foodie events at the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival.
Union Kitchen & Bar owners Roberto Colombi and Christie Tenaud
Photo by Sonja Garnitschnig
Dinner at Union Kitchen With Chef Christie Tenaud and Chef Vinnie Cimino
It's Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival week! The weeklong festival runs from Monday, January 8, through Sunday, January 14. Although the main grand tasting event is sold out, there is a lineup of unique dinners to try during the week. One of those dinners features Union Kitchen and Bar, which will host Chef Vinnie Cimino from Cordelia in Cleveland to cook alongside Chef Christie Tenaud. The menu features multiple dishes paired with wine, and proceeds benefit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Other restaurants hosting collaboration dinners for the festival include Burlock Coast
and Casa D'Angelo
. 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, at 2309 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. Dinner costs $175 per person via eventbrite.com.
Food and beer from South Beach Brewing Company
South Beach Brewing Company photo
South Beach Brewing Company's Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Hoppy New Year! (Get it?) This week, beer lovers can head over to South Beach Brewing Company's ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and enjoy $10 beers. Signature beers include the "Blood Orange Sunset," "South Peach Bellini" sparkling ale, and the "Strawberry Mimosa" sparkling ale. While you are there, take some time to appreciate the art around the brewery created by the brand's former art director, the late David "Lebo" Le Batard. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at 210 11th St., Miami Beach. Admissions is free with RSVP via miamibeachchamber.com.
Food from Temple Street Eatery
Temple Street Eatery photo
Wok 'n' Roll Asian Food & Music Event
Wok 'n' roll, Fort Lauderdale. That's the name of another event occurring during the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival this week. The Asian street food and music experience features popular Asian eateries, including 2 Korean Girls, Baoshi, Jeepney, Krakatoa, Sweet Aloha Ice Cream, Temple Street Eatery, and Zuru Ramen Bar. The event aims to highlight local Asian cuisine spots in Broward. A portion of the proceeds benefit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.
A rendering of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in Miami
Photo by Saladino Design Studios
Pier 5's Grand Opening
Pier 5
is bringing entertainment, food, and beverages to Bayside Marketplace with its grand opening event. The venue will offer a complimentary cocktail that can be enjoyed with a waterfront view and food from Black Market Miami, Ben's Pizza, La Industria, and Skoops. Don't forget to check out the rum bar, as well as the tequila and mezcal bar, which have more than 150 labels. 6 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP eventbrite.com.