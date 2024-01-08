 Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week January 8-12, 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Chef Collaboration Dinners, South Beach Brewery Opening, and Bayside’s Pier 5

On the menu this week is Pier 5's grand opening, $10 beers at South Beach Brewing Company, and the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival.
January 8, 2024
Food and beer from South Beach Brewing Company
Food and beer from South Beach Brewing Company South Beach Brewing Company photo
Share this:
This week's Miami food and drink events include the grand opening of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, $10 beers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of South Beach Brewing Company's new taproom, and chef collaboration dinners and foodie events at the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge crab claw, shrimp, and oysters from Union Kitchen
Union Kitchen & Bar owners Roberto Colombi and Christie Tenaud
Photo by Sonja Garnitschnig

Dinner at Union Kitchen With Chef Christie Tenaud and Chef Vinnie Cimino

It's Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival week! The weeklong festival runs from Monday, January 8, through Sunday, January 14. Although the main grand tasting event is sold out, there is a lineup of unique dinners to try during the week. One of those dinners features Union Kitchen and Bar, which will host Chef Vinnie Cimino from Cordelia in Cleveland to cook alongside Chef Christie Tenaud. The menu features multiple dishes paired with wine, and proceeds benefit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Other restaurants hosting collaboration dinners for the festival include Burlock Coast and Casa D'Angelo. 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, at 2309 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. Dinner costs $175 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Beer and quesadillas
Food and beer from South Beach Brewing Company
South Beach Brewing Company photo

South Beach Brewing Company's Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hoppy New Year! (Get it?) This week, beer lovers can head over to South Beach Brewing Company's ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and enjoy $10 beers. Signature beers include the "Blood Orange Sunset," "South Peach Bellini" sparkling ale, and the "Strawberry Mimosa" sparkling ale. While you are there, take some time to appreciate the art around the brewery created by the brand's former art director, the late David "Lebo" Le Batard. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, at 210 11th St., Miami Beach. Admissions is free with RSVP via miamibeachchamber.com.
click to enlarge Rice bowls
Food from Temple Street Eatery
Temple Street Eatery photo

Wok 'n' Roll Asian Food & Music Event

Wok 'n' roll, Fort Lauderdale. That's the name of another event occurring during the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival this week. The Asian street food and music experience features popular Asian eateries, including 2 Korean Girls, Baoshi, Jeepney, Krakatoa, Sweet Aloha Ice Cream, Temple Street Eatery, and Zuru Ramen Bar. The event aims to highlight local Asian cuisine spots in Broward. A portion of the proceeds benefit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge A waterfront venue
A rendering of Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in Miami
Photo by Saladino Design Studios

Pier 5's Grand Opening

Pier 5 is bringing entertainment, food, and beverages to Bayside Marketplace with its grand opening event. The venue will offer a complimentary cocktail that can be enjoyed with a waterfront view and food from Black Market Miami, Ben's Pizza, La Industria, and Skoops. Don't forget to check out the rum bar, as well as the tequila and mezcal bar, which have more than 150 labels. 6 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP eventbrite.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

Trending

This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

Food & Drink News

This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular Wynwood Dive Bar Gramps Is Opening on Virginia Key

Food & Drink News

Popular Wynwood Dive Bar Gramps Is Opening on Virginia Key

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Waterfront Food and Drink Venue Pier 5 Coming to Bayside Marketplace

Food & Drink News

Waterfront Food and Drink Venue Pier 5 Coming to Bayside Marketplace

By Rachel Costa
Every Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in December

Openings & Closings

Every Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in December

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation