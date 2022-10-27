Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Halloween Drinks, Food, Karaoke, and Parties

October 27, 2022 9:00AM

Spooky donuts for Halloween are now available.
Spooky donuts for Halloween are now available. Photo by Allison David
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include costume karaoke, Halloween donuts, a special "ice scream" menu, and New Time's guides for spooky drinks and themed restaurant events.

2 Korean Girls hosts costume karaoke.
Photo by Kira Anderson

Costume Karaoke

Pick out your best costume and prepare the karaoke list. 2 Korean Girls invites guests to its first costume karaoke with a costume contest to nominate the best one of the night. The regular menu of Korean staples is available, and if you need to loosen up before getting the microphone, the cocktail menu includes the "Korean New Fashioned" and the "I Like You a Lotte." 7 p.m. Friday, October 28, at 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 2koreangirls.com.
The Lincoln pop-up is at the corner of Lincoln Road and Meridian Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m. on October 31.
Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Ice Scream Menu at Salt & Straw

You have until Monday to try Salt & Straw's "ice scream" menu. The chilling flavors include the "Great Candycopia," "Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters," "Jack O’Lantern Pumpkin Bread," "Black Cat Licorice & Lavender," and the "Double Bubble Toil & Trouble." On Halloween day, the shop is doing a special pop-up at Lincoln Road and kids with costumes will get a free scoop. "ice scream" menu is available at the Wynwood (246 NW 25th St.) and CocoWalk locations; saltandstraw.com.
The donuts are already available in both the Wynwood and South Miami locations.
Photo by Allison David

The Salty Halloween Special

In the spirit of the spooky season, grab some haunting donuts. The Salty will have specialty donuts ($3.65 each) for Halloween weekend, including the ube cheesecake ghoul filled with ube cheesecake and the minty-chip monster filled with whipped oreo and mint cream. Saturday to Monday, October 29 to 31, at the Wynwood (50 NW 23rd St.) and South Miami (6022 S Dixie Hwy.) locations; saltydonut.com.
Airmail has a plethora of holiday-themed drinks on its fall cocktail menu this month.
Photo courtesy of Airmail

Six Spooky Halloween Cocktails

For anyone who wants to try spooky cocktails, this guide offers six fun options. The highlights include the "Vampire Fangs" from Airmail, the "Cheshire Colada” from Le Chick, and the “Halloween Green Goblin” from Shoma Bazaar.
Halloween thrills and chills at the Clevelander
Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide

With Halloween happening on a Monday, a lot of restaurant events will take place during the weekend. This guide includes events from 1-800-LUCKY, 1 Hotel South Beach, Clevelander South Beach, Editor Pizza, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Grails, Joia Beach, Le Chick, Marion Miami, and Smorgasburg Miami. 
