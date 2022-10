Miami Food Events This Weekend: Halloween Drinks, Food, Karaoke, and Parties

click to enlarge 2 Korean Girls hosts costume karaoke. Photo by Kira Anderson

Costume Karaoke

click to enlarge The Lincoln pop-up is at the corner of Lincoln Road and Meridian Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m. on October 31. Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Ice Scream Menu at Salt & Straw

click to enlarge The donuts are already available in both the Wynwood and South Miami locations. Photo by Allison David

The Salty Halloween Special

click to enlarge Airmail has a plethora of holiday-themed drinks on its fall cocktail menu this month. Photo courtesy of Airmail

Six Spooky Halloween Cocktails

click to enlarge Halloween thrills and chills at the Clevelander Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide