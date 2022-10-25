Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide

Read on for Miami's best ten Halloween parties at Miami restaurants, listed below in alphabetical order. Since Halloween falls on a Monday, many parties are held the weekend before. Please note the exact date and time for each event.
1-800-LUCKY143 NW 23rd St., Miami
1800lucky.com
305-768-9826
Miami's Asian food hall and nightlife destination is throwing a Halloween party on Monday, October 31 from 9 p.m. to closing. Enjoy DJs Miranda and Andreone, an annual costume contest, and a variety of Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, and Cantonese dishes from its vendors. Drinks include wine, sake cups, beer and Asian-inspired cocktails like a sake colada and the "Happy Go Lucky 2.0" ($13 each). Admission is free.
1 Hotel South Beach2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-604-1000
1hotels.com/south-beach
1 Hotel South Beach rooftop gets spooky with a Haunted Carnival on Saturday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The hotel's 1 Rooftop will be transformed with stilt walkers, live performances, and carnival décor. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to White Oak Conservation, an organization focused on saving and recovering rare animals including elephants and rhinos. Tickets cost $40-50 at Eventbrite.
Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
877-532-4006
clevelander.com
Head to the Clevelander for a spine-tingling "Alice in Horrorland" Halloween party on Saturday, October 29 starting at 9 p.m. Enjoy themed cocktails such as the "Mad Hatter Tea," "Smoking Hot Caterpillar," the "Chasing Rabbit," and "Potion" shots while listening to tunes by guest DJ Ariza and Jimbo. Costume contest winners will receive a two-night stay at the Clevelander South Beach or $100 and $250 bar tabs. Admission is free.
Editor Pizza803 Fifth St., Miami Beach
305-763 8106
editorpizza.com
This South Beach spot will host two Halloween parties this year. On Saturday, October 29 guests in costume receive a complimentary first drink while enjoying live activations, spooky drinks, fire dancers, and a live DJ that starts at 10 p.m. On Monday, October 31 there will be a costume contest for kids and family-friendly games from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Faena Hotel Miami Beach3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.com
On Saturday, October 29 Faena Hotel Miami Beach will host "the Coven," a bewitching Halloween fete at the Saxony Bar, the Living Room, and Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Starting at 8 p.m., the Living Room will offer spellbound craft cocktails and live music. Starting at 7:30 pm, diners at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann will enjoy delicious Argentine fare and have access to the Living Room fete. The Saxony Bar will host a late-night soiree for those looking to party the night away under the helm of a live DJ. For ticket information visit faena.com.
Grails2800 N Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4313
grailsmiami.com
On Saturday, October 29 starting at 8 p.m., Grails in Wynwood is hosting a carnival-themed celebration with tarot readers, specialty Halloween-themed cocktails, and a costume contest with up to $5,000 in cash and prizes. There also will be a dog costume contest on Friday, October 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.and a Sunday Halloween-themed brunch on October 30 with a menu including special treats like pumpkin-spice pancakes and pumpkin-cheesecake French toast. Admission is free.
Joia Beach1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com
On Sunday, October 30 from 5 to 11 p.m., Joia Beach will host the "Lost Island" Halloween event. This pirate-themed party will offer music by Moojo, live entertainment, and a host of surprises. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded to the most creative costume and the best couple or group costume. All week long, guests can dine on a special Halloween-inspired dessert, a chocolate skull shell filled with Valrhona white chocolate mousse and edible gold coins. Tickets cost $50 per person.
Le Chick310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickrotisserie.com
Le Chick will host a "Le Chick in Wonderland" celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The night will include dancing, a live DJ, bottle service, and special beverages like the "Cheshire's Colada" and "Queen of Hearts" cocktails. The kitchen will be open until 1:30 a.m. with a unique bite menu for the party, including "Royale" sliders, fried chicken bun sliders, and crispy green falafel. Tickets cost $35 and include admittance, entry to the costume contest, one drink, and a welcome shot via Eventbrite.
Marion Miami1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-717-7512
marionmiami.com
On Thursday, October 27 Marion will transport guests back to the 15th century with a "Bloody Thursday Soirée" where vampires will rule the night. Enjoy dancing, drinking, and the restaurant's menu of New American and Asian-inspired items. Elegant vampire attire is recommended. Seatings start at 7 p.m.
Smorgasburg Miami2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
954-399-1583
smorgasburgmiami.com
Smorgasburg Miami is hosting a Halloween celebration starting at noon on Saturday, October 29. Guests can trick-or-treat while visiting the more than 40 festively decorated vendor booths and, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, followed by live music and regular human costume competition. To enroll your furry friend, visit @SmorgasburgMiami for more details.