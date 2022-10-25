Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide

October 25, 2022 8:00AM

Halloween thrills and chills at the Clevelander
Halloween thrills and chills at the Clevelander Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach
Halloween is coming our way and what better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than with a ghostly night out complemented by great food and drinks? This year, plenty of Miami restaurants and bars are hell-bent on scaring you straight with plenty of special themed events filled with eerie cocktails, activities, costume contests, and other thrills.

Read on for Miami's best ten Halloween parties at Miami restaurants, listed below in alphabetical order. Since Halloween falls on a Monday, many parties are held the weekend before. Please note the exact date and time for each event.
click to enlarge
Halloween celebration at 1-800-Lucky
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

1-800-LUCKY

143 NW 23rd St., Miami
1800lucky.com
305-768-9826

Miami's Asian food hall and nightlife destination is throwing a Halloween party on Monday, October 31 from 9 p.m. to closing. Enjoy DJs Miranda and Andreone, an annual costume contest, and a variety of Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, and Cantonese dishes from its vendors. Drinks include wine, sake cups, beer and Asian-inspired cocktails like a sake colada and the "Happy Go Lucky 2.0" ($13 each). Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Halloween Decor at 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach
Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-604-1000
1hotels.com/south-beach

1 Hotel South Beach rooftop gets spooky with a Haunted Carnival on Saturday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The hotel's 1 Rooftop will be transformed with stilt walkers, live performances, and carnival décor. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to White Oak Conservation, an organization focused on saving and recovering rare animals including elephants and rhinos. Tickets cost $40-50 at Eventbrite.
click to enlarge
Clevelander is hosting a party at its pool.
Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
877-532-4006
clevelander.com

Head to the Clevelander for a spine-tingling "Alice in Horrorland" Halloween party on Saturday, October 29 starting at 9 p.m. Enjoy themed cocktails such as the "Mad Hatter Tea," "Smoking Hot Caterpillar," the "Chasing Rabbit," and "Potion" shots while listening to tunes by guest DJ Ariza and Jimbo. Costume contest winners will receive a two-night stay at the Clevelander South Beach or $100 and $250 bar tabs. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
For Halloween, Editor Pizza will feature live activations, spooky drinks, fire dancers, and a costume contest.
Photo courtesy of Editor Pizza

Editor Pizza

803 Fifth St., Miami Beach
305-763 8106
editorpizza.com

This South Beach spot will host two Halloween parties this year. On Saturday, October 29 guests in costume receive a complimentary first drink while enjoying live activations, spooky drinks, fire dancers, and a live DJ that starts at 10 p.m. On Monday, October 31 there will be a costume contest for kids and family-friendly games from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Los Fuegos at the Faena Hotel MIaimi Beach
Photo courtesy of the Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.com

On Saturday, October 29 Faena Hotel Miami Beach will host "the Coven," a bewitching Halloween fete at the Saxony Bar, the Living Room, and Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Starting at 8 p.m., the Living Room will offer spellbound craft cocktails and live music. Starting at 7:30 pm, diners at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann will enjoy delicious Argentine fare and have access to the Living Room fete. The Saxony Bar will host a late-night soiree for those looking to party the night away under the helm of a live DJ. For ticket information visit faena.com.
click to enlarge
Grails in Wynwood
Photo courtesy of Grails

Grails

2800 N Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4313
grailsmiami.com
On Saturday, October 29 starting at 8 p.m., Grails in Wynwood is hosting a carnival-themed celebration with tarot readers, specialty Halloween-themed cocktails, and a costume contest with up to $5,000 in cash and prizes. There also will be a dog costume contest on Friday, October 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.and a Sunday Halloween-themed brunch on October 30 with a menu including special treats like pumpkin-spice pancakes and pumpkin-cheesecake French toast. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Joia Beach
Photo courtesy of Joia Beach

Joia Beach

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com

On Sunday, October 30 from 5 to 11 p.m., Joia Beach will host the "Lost Island" Halloween event. This pirate-themed party will offer music by Moojo, live entertainment, and a host of surprises. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded to the most creative costume and the best couple or group costume. All week long, guests can dine on a special Halloween-inspired dessert, a chocolate skull shell filled with Valrhona white chocolate mousse and edible gold coins. Tickets cost $50 per person.
click to enlarge
Cheshire's Colada at Le Chick
Photo courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick

310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickrotisserie.com

Le Chick will host a "Le Chick in Wonderland" celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The night will include dancing, a live DJ, bottle service, and special beverages like the "Cheshire's Colada" and "Queen of Hearts" cocktails. The kitchen will be open until 1:30 a.m. with a unique bite menu for the party, including "Royale" sliders, fried chicken bun sliders, and crispy green falafel. Tickets cost $35 and include admittance, entry to the costume contest, one drink, and a welcome shot via Eventbrite.
click to enlarge
Marion Miami will host a vampire-themed party.
Photo courtesy of Marion Miami

Marion Miami

1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-717-7512
marionmiami.com

On Thursday, October 27 Marion will transport guests back to the 15th century with a "Bloody Thursday Soirée" where vampires will rule the night. Enjoy dancing, drinking, and the restaurant's menu of New American and Asian-inspired items. Elegant vampire attire is recommended. Seatings start at 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
The crowd at Smorgasburg Miami
Photo by Laine Doss

Smorgasburg Miami

2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
954-399-1583
smorgasburgmiami.com

Smorgasburg Miami is hosting a Halloween celebration starting at noon on Saturday, October 29. Guests can trick-or-treat while visiting the more than 40 festively decorated vendor booths and, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, followed by live music and regular human costume competition. To enroll your furry friend, visit @SmorgasburgMiami for more details.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
TikTok Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation