Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide

click to enlarge Halloween celebration at 1-800-Lucky Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

1-800-LUCKY 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

1800lucky.com

305-768-9826

click to enlarge Halloween Decor at 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305-604-1000

1hotels.com/south-beach

click to enlarge Clevelander is hosting a party at its pool. Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

877-532-4006

clevelander.com

click to enlarge For Halloween, Editor Pizza will feature live activations, spooky drinks, fire dancers, and a costume contest. Photo courtesy of Editor Pizza

Editor Pizza 803 Fifth St., Miami Beach

305-763 8106

editorpizza.com

click to enlarge Los Fuegos at the Faena Hotel MIaimi Beach Photo courtesy of the Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena Hotel Miami Beach 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-8800

faena.com

click to enlarge Grails in Wynwood Photo courtesy of Grails

Grails 2800 N Miami Ave., Miami

786-870-4313

grailsmiami.com



click to enlarge Joia Beach Photo courtesy of Joia Beach

Joia Beach 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

305-400-7280

joiabeachmiami.com

click to enlarge Cheshire's Colada at Le Chick Photo courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick 310 NW 24th St., Miami

786-216-7086

lechickrotisserie.com

click to enlarge Marion Miami will host a vampire-themed party. Photo courtesy of Marion Miami

Marion Miami 1111 SW First Ave., Miami

786-717-7512

marionmiami.com

click to enlarge The crowd at Smorgasburg Miami Photo by Laine Doss

Smorgasburg Miami 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami

954-399-1583

smorgasburgmiami.com

Halloween is coming our way and what better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than with a ghostly night out complemented by great food and drinks? This year, plenty of Miami restaurants and bars are hell-bent on scaring you straight with plenty of special themed events filled with eerie cocktails, activities, costume contests, and other thrills.Read on for Miami's best ten Halloween parties at Miami restaurants, listed below in alphabetical order.Miami's Asian food hall and nightlife destination is throwing a Halloween party on Monday, October 31 from 9 p.m. to closing. Enjoy DJs Miranda and Andreone, an annual costume contest, and a variety of Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, and Cantonese dishes from its vendors. Drinks include wine, sake cups, beer and Asian-inspired cocktails like a sake colada and the "Happy Go Lucky 2.0" ($13 each).1 Hotel South Beach rooftop gets spooky with a Haunted Carnival on Saturday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The hotel's 1 Rooftop will be transformed with stilt walkers, live performances, and carnival décor. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to White Oak Conservation , an organization focused on saving and recovering rare animals including elephants and rhinos.Head to the Clevelander for a spine-tingling "Alice in Horrorland" Halloween party on Saturday, October 29 starting at 9 p.m. Enjoy themed cocktails such as the "Mad Hatter Tea," "Smoking Hot Caterpillar," the "Chasing Rabbit," and "Potion" shots while listening to tunes by guest DJ Ariza and Jimbo. Costume contest winners will receive a two-night stay at the Clevelander South Beach or $100 and $250 bar tabs.This South Beach spot will host two Halloween parties this year. On Saturday, October 29 guests in costume receive a complimentary first drink while enjoying live activations, spooky drinks, fire dancers, and a live DJ that starts at 10 p.m. On Monday, October 31 there will be a costume contest for kids and family-friendly games from 5 to 7 p.m.On Saturday, October 29 Faena Hotel Miami Beach will host "the Coven," a bewitching Halloween fete at the Saxony Bar, the Living Room, and Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Starting at 8 p.m., the Living Room will offer spellbound craft cocktails and live music. Starting at 7:30 pm, diners at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann will enjoy delicious Argentine fare and have access to the Living Room fete. The Saxony Bar will host a late-night soiree for those looking to party the night away under the helm of a live DJ.On Saturday, October 29 starting at 8 p.m., Grails in Wynwood is hosting a carnival-themed celebration with tarot readers, specialty Halloween-themed cocktails, and a costume contest with up to $5,000 in cash and prizes. There also will be a dog costume contest on Friday, October 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.and a Sunday Halloween-themed brunch on October 30 with a menu including special treats like pumpkin-spice pancakes and pumpkin-cheesecake French toast.On Sunday, October 30 from 5 to 11 p.m., Joia Beach will host the "Lost Island" Halloween event. This pirate-themed party will offer music by Moojo, live entertainment, and a host of surprises. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded to the most creative costume and the best couple or group costume. All week long, guests can dine on a special Halloween-inspired dessert, a chocolate skull shell filled with Valrhona white chocolate mousse and edible gold coins.Le Chick will host a "Le Chick in Wonderland" celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The night will include dancing, a live DJ, bottle service, and special beverages like the "Cheshire's Colada" and "Queen of Hearts" cocktails. The kitchen will be open until 1:30 a.m. with a unique bite menu for the party, including "Royale" sliders, fried chicken bun sliders, and crispy green falafel. TOn Thursday, October 27 Marion will transport guests back to the 15th century with a "Bloody Thursday Soirée" where vampires will rule the night. Enjoy dancing, drinking, and the restaurant's menu of New American and Asian-inspired items. Elegant vampire attire is recommended.Smorgasburg Miami is hosting a Halloween celebration starting at noon on Saturday, October 29. Guests can trick-or-treat while visiting the more than 40 festively decorated vendor booths and, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, followed by live music and regular human costume competition.