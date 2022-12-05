Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Holiday Bar Pop-Up, "Dwanta" Ice Cream, and Reindeer Room

December 5, 2022 8:00AM

Holiday bar pop-up at Bodega
Holiday bar pop-up at Bodega Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo
Miami's food and drink events this week include a holiday bar pop-up, "Dwanta" ice cream by Dwayne Johnson, a tequila dinner, and Reindeer Room at Rumbar.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
"Choco Lit" is one of the cocktails for the special holiday pop-up.
Holiday Bar Pop-Up With Patron

In partnership with Tequila Patron, Bodega Taqueria has created an immersive holiday bar experience. The menu features three themed cocktails including “Un Poquito of Repoquito” with Patron Reposado. Guests who bring a toy to donate will get one free holiday drink. Monday, December 5, at Bodega South Beach; Tuesday, December 6, at Bodega Coconut Grove; Wednesday, December 7, at Bodega Fort Lauderdale; bodegataqueria.com.
Dwayne Johnson has a special line of "Dwanta" ice cream pints.
Teremana Tuesday Holiday Happy Hour at Salt & Straw

Teremana, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's tequila brand, teams up with Salt & Staw in Coconut Grove to host a boozy happy hour. The pop-up will be free, and with a ticket guests can choose from the boozy eggnog shake or the Teremana affogato. One dollar will be donated to World Central Kitchen for each person in attendance. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, at 3015 Grand Ave., Unit 145, Miami; Tickets released via Instagram. This is a 21 and over event.
Special tequila dinner
Ecléctico's Tequila Dinner Series

Ecléctico hosts its last tequila dinner of the season, featuring Don Julio tequila. The menu will feature a four-course meal of Mexican staples, three spirits tastings, and a Don Julio welcome cocktail. Vegan options are available by request. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave.,Coral Gables; $150 per person (including tax and gratuities); reservations via opentable.com.
Rumbar is starting to celebrate the holidays.
Reindeer Room Pop-Up

Rumbar transforms into the Reindeer Room for December. The pop-up offers themed cocktails for $15 like the "Campfire Porter" and the "Let Me Get an #Elfie." For bites, guests can get the "Ho Ho Hummus," "Reindeer Bites," and "Tipsy Reindeer Bread Pudding." 3 p.m. to close through December at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; ritzcarlton.com.
