Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Food and Drink Events This Week: Miami Spice Deals, Resy Tastemaker, and Casa Cabana Collaboration

Score top deals as Miami Spice kicks off, indulge in a martini happy hour, and have Resy pay your tab.
August 7, 2023
Azabu is one of the five restaurants featured in New Times' favorite "best bang for your buck" Miami Spice 2023 deals.
Azabu is one of the five restaurants featured in New Times' favorite "best bang for your buck" Miami Spice 2023 deals. Azabu photo
Share this:
This week's Miami food and drink events include digging into the first weekend of Miami Spice, a new martini Monday special at Fi'lia, the launch of the American Express and Resy "Tastemakers" program, and a one-night-only Casa Cabana collaboration.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Pubbelly Sushi is offering three Miami Spice menus covering lunch and dinner, as well as a special vegetarian option.
Pubbelly photo

Miami Spice

The Magic City's restaurant promotion is back, giving foodies a chance to try out different spots around the city at discounted prices. Nearly 300 restaurants have joined the program this year, all of which can be found in New Times' Miami Spice 2023 list of participating restaurants. With so many to choose from, we selected our five favorite "bang for your buck" Miami Spice deals to help you kick off the program's first official weekend. Tuesday, August 1, through Saturday, September 30.
click to enlarge
Partake in an all-day martini happy hour at Fi'lia.
SLS Brickell photo

Martini Monday Happy Hour at Fi'lia

Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell has launched an all-day happy hour to help you start your week off right. The new martini Monday happy hour will present guests with various specialty martinis for $10 apiece. They include favorites like the lemon drop-inspired "Fi'lia Limontini" with gin, the bar's take on an espresso martini, and a classic vodka martini. It's best when paired with discounted bites like the $9 meatballs served with whipped ricotta and garlic bread. All day, Mondays, inside SLS Brickell at 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; book.ennismore.com.
click to enlarge
Chef/owner Michael Bolen's Lion & the Rambler will participate in the Resy "Tastemakers" program.
Lion & the Rambler photo

Resy Tastemakers

Resy and American Express have launched a program that will pick up your tab this week at Tropezón. Aiming to attract the next generation of diners to local restaurants, the Resy Tastemakers will pick up the bill for all diners who make a reservation through Resy, covering up to $99 per person. The four restaurants participating in Miami are Tropezón (August 9), Krüs Kitchen (August 16), Lion & the Rambler (August 23), and Fox's Lounge (August 30). Wednesdays, August 9 to August 30, at various locations.
click to enlarge
Chefs Mariano Araya and Jorge Mas are teaming up in the kitchen for a one-night-only collaboration dinner.
Casa Mariano photo

"Casa Cabana" Collaboration

For one night only, chef Jorge Mas of Kuba Cabana joins chef Mariano Araya at Casa Mariano for a special collaboration dinner. The "Casa Cabana" collaboration takes place in the restaurant's private dining space, including six dishes paired with wine, each highlighting the chefs' unique styles. Space is limited to 25 people, with advanced booking recommended. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at 8200 NW 27th St., Doral. Tickets cost $155 via casamariano.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Let Resy Pick Up the Tab: August Promotion Covers Check at Select Miami Restaurants

Business

Let Resy Pick Up the Tab: August Promotion Covers Check at Select Miami Restaurants

By Ryan Yousefi
July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Openings & Closings

July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

By Nicole Danna
All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

Miami Spice

All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

By Nicole Danna
Jeremy Ford Introduces Seasonal Tasting Menu at Beauty &amp; the Butcher

Best of Miami

Jeremy Ford Introduces Seasonal Tasting Menu at Beauty & the Butcher

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation