Food and Drink Events This Week: Miami Spice Deals, Resy Tastemaker, and Casa Cabana Collaboration

This week's Miami food and drink events include digging into the first weekend of Miami Spice, a new martini Monday special at Fi'lia, the launch of the American Express and Resy "Tastemakers" program, and a one-night-only Casa Cabana collaboration.
Pubbelly Sushi is offering three Miami Spice menus covering lunch and dinner, as well as a special vegetarian option.
Miami Spice
The Magic City's restaurant promotion is back, giving foodies a chance to try out different spots around the city at discounted prices. Nearly 300 restaurants have joined the program this year, all of which can be found in New Times
' Miami Spice 2023 list of participating restaurants. With so many to choose from, we selected our five favorite "bang for your buck" Miami Spice deals
to help you kick off the program's first official weekend. Tuesday, August 1, through Saturday, September 30.
Partake in an all-day martini happy hour at Fi'lia.
Martini Monday Happy Hour at Fi'lia
Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell has launched an all-day happy hour to help you start your week off right. The new martini Monday happy hour will present guests with various specialty martinis for $10 apiece. They include favorites like the lemon drop-inspired "Fi'lia Limontini" with gin, the bar's take on an espresso martini, and a classic vodka martini. It's best when paired with discounted bites like the $9 meatballs served with whipped ricotta and garlic bread. All day, Mondays, inside SLS Brickell at 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; book.ennismore.com.
Chef/owner Michael Bolen's Lion & the Rambler will participate in the Resy "Tastemakers" program.
Resy Tastemakers
Resy and American Express have launched a program that will pick up your tab
this week at Tropezón. Aiming to attract the next generation of diners to local restaurants, the Resy Tastemakers will pick up the bill for all diners who make a reservation through Resy, covering up to $99 per person. The four restaurants participating in Miami are Tropezón
(August 9), Krüs Kitchen
(August 16), Lion & the Rambler
(August 23), and Fox's Lounge
(August 30). Wednesdays, August 9 to August 30, at various locations.
Chefs Mariano Araya and Jorge Mas are teaming up in the kitchen for a one-night-only collaboration dinner.
"Casa Cabana" Collaboration
For one night only, chef Jorge Mas of Kuba Cabana joins chef Mariano Araya at Casa Mariano for a special collaboration dinner. The "Casa Cabana" collaboration takes place in the restaurant's private dining space, including six dishes paired with wine, each highlighting the chefs' unique styles. Space is limited to 25 people, with advanced booking recommended. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at 8200 NW 27th St., Doral. Tickets cost $155 via casamariano.com.