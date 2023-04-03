Miami Food Events This Week: South Asian Sojourn Experience, Vinyl Voyage Happy Hour, and National Beer Day

This week, Miami food and drink events include two events from Bay 13, a South Asian Sojourn dining experience, vinyl voyage happy hour, and national beer day at Prison Pals.
Bay 13 will host two events this week.
Beer Dinner and "Winedown" Yoga at Bay 13
Bay 13 has an event-packed week starting Tuesday with its beer-pairing dinner featuring a four-course menu paired with craft beers. On Wednesday, the brewery hosts "winedown" yoga, where guests will be guided through different poses while practicing their wine-tasting senses. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com.
Jaya at the Setai
South Asian Sojourn at Jaya at the Setai
Jaya at the Setai will launch a new dining experience this week. The South Asian Sojourn is designed by executive chef Vijay Veena and will explore different flavors of Asia. It features a three-course menu and a Bombay sour specialty cocktail. Seating starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $95 per person via opentable.com.
Cocktail from the Sexy Fish happy hour menu
Vinyl Voyage Happy Hour at Sexy Fish
Sexy Fish Miami has launched a new happy hour with a special resident vinyl DJ. The menu features five $12 cocktails, champagne, wine options, and bites like the super green maki or a tasting platter. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; sexyfishmiami.com.
Award-winning beers
National Beer Day at Prison Pals
Prison Pals Brewing will offer $5 pint specials for national beer day. The all-day promotion will include both of the brewery's award-winning brews: the premium lager with a classic taste and "Phil the Freedom" with a bolder flavor. Friday, April 7, at the Doral and Oakland Park locations; prisonpalsbc.com.