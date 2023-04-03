Navigation
Miami Food Events This Week: South Asian Sojourn Experience, Vinyl Voyage Happy Hour, and National Beer Day

April 3, 2023 9:00AM

New Sexy Fish happy hour alert Sexy Fish photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include two events from Bay 13, a South Asian Sojourn dining experience, vinyl voyage happy hour, and national beer day at Prison Pals.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Bay 13 will host two events this week.
Bay 13 photo

Beer Dinner and "Winedown" Yoga at Bay 13

Bay 13 has an event-packed week starting Tuesday with its beer-pairing dinner featuring a four-course menu paired with craft beers. On Wednesday, the brewery hosts "winedown" yoga, where guests will be guided through different poses while practicing their wine-tasting senses. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com.
Jaya at the Setai
Jaya at the Setai photo

South Asian Sojourn at Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai will launch a new dining experience this week. The South Asian Sojourn is designed by executive chef Vijay Veena and will explore different flavors of Asia. It features a three-course menu and a Bombay sour specialty cocktail. Seating starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $95 per person via opentable.com.
Cocktail from the Sexy Fish happy hour menu
Sexy Fish photo

Vinyl Voyage Happy Hour at Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish Miami has launched a new happy hour with a special resident vinyl DJ. The menu features five $12 cocktails, champagne, wine options, and bites like the super green maki or a tasting platter. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; sexyfishmiami.com.
Award-winning beers
Bridge Productions photo

National Beer Day at Prison Pals

Prison Pals Brewing will offer $5 pint specials for national beer day. The all-day promotion will include both of the brewery's award-winning brews: the premium lager with a classic taste and "Phil the Freedom" with a bolder flavor. Friday, April 7, at the Doral and Oakland Park locations; prisonpalsbc.com.
