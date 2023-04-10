Miami Food Events This Week: Napa Valley Feast, Omakase and Champagne, Salt & Straw

[email protected]

click to enlarge The wine night will showcase Napa’s most historic estates. Vinya Wine photo

Napa Valley Feast at Vinya Table

click to enlarge Omakase, champagne, and wine Nossa Omakase photo

Barons de Rothschild Champagne Pairing at Nossa Omakase

click to enlarge Nutella and strawberries French toast Pink Love Donuts & More photo

Pink Love Donuts Launches New Pink Burgers and All-Day Breakfast

click to enlarge Salt & Straw is bringing some rare flavors out of the vault. Salt & Straw photo

Salt & Straw From the Vault

This week, Miami food and drink events include a Napa Valley feast, Pink Love Donuts' pink burgers, and Salt & Straw ice cream flavors from the vault.Vinya Table will host a Napa Valley feast featuring a four-course menu with a wine experience led by sommelier Allegra Angelo. The six samplers include wines from Stags' Leap, Charles Krug, and Beringer.Nossa Omakase has partnered up with Barons de Rothschild to bring a one-night-only dinner experience. The menu will feature 18 courses paired with four champagne and wine selections, including Barons de Rothschild Brut and Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs.The family-owned bakery and doughnut shop has revamped its menu. The Miami location now offers an all-day breakfast featuring doughnut sandwiches, waffles, pancakes injected with syrup or Nutella, and two pink burger selections.Salt & Straw ice cream has announced its vault series for April. Five rare flavors are available, each representing key moments in Salt & Straw's journey. They include a mango-habanero IPA sorbet, a vegan flavor that features Laces IPA from Wynwood Brewing, sweet corn and waffle cone, and more.