Miami Food Events This Week: Napa Valley Feast, Omakase and Champagne, Salt & Straw

This week, Miami food and drink events include a Napa Valley feast, Pink Love Donuts' pink burgers, and Salt & Straw ice cream flavors from the vault.
The wine night will showcase Napa’s most historic estates.
Napa Valley Feast at Vinya Table
Vinya Table will host a Napa Valley feast featuring a four-course menu with a wine experience led by sommelier Allegra Angelo. The six samplers include wines from Stags' Leap, Charles Krug, and Beringer. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Dinner cost $150 via vinyawine.com.
Omakase, champagne, and wine
Barons de Rothschild Champagne Pairing at Nossa Omakase
Nossa Omakase has partnered up with Barons de Rothschild to bring a one-night-only dinner experience. The menu will feature 18 courses paired with four champagne and wine selections, including Barons de Rothschild Brut and Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner costs $465 via exploretock.com.
Nutella and strawberries French toast
Pink Love Donuts Launches New Pink Burgers and All-Day Breakfast
The family-owned bakery and doughnut shop has revamped its menu. The Miami location now offers an all-day breakfast featuring doughnut sandwiches, waffles, pancakes injected with syrup or Nutella, and two pink burger selections. 222 67th St., Miami Beach; pinklovedonutsandmore.com.
Salt & Straw is bringing some rare flavors out of the vault.
Salt & Straw From the Vault
Salt & Straw ice cream has announced its vault series for April. Five rare flavors are available, each representing key moments in Salt & Straw's journey. They include a mango-habanero IPA sorbet, a vegan flavor that features Laces IPA from Wynwood Brewing, sweet corn and waffle cone, and more. Through April at both Miami locations and online shipping; saltandstraw.com.