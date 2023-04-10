Navigation
Miami Food Events This Week: Napa Valley Feast, Omakase and Champagne, Salt & Straw

April 10, 2023 8:00AM

The new all-day breakfast at Pink Love Donuts includes pancakes injected with syrup or Nutella.
Pink Love Donuts & More photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include a Napa Valley feast, Pink Love Donuts' pink burgers, and Salt & Straw ice cream flavors from the vault.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The wine night will showcase Napa’s most historic estates.
Vinya Wine photo

Napa Valley Feast at Vinya Table

Vinya Table will host a Napa Valley feast featuring a four-course menu with a wine experience led by sommelier Allegra Angelo. The six samplers include wines from Stags' Leap, Charles Krug, and Beringer. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Dinner cost $150 via vinyawine.com.
click to enlarge
Omakase, champagne, and wine
Nossa Omakase photo

Barons de Rothschild Champagne Pairing at Nossa Omakase

Nossa Omakase has partnered up with Barons de Rothschild to bring a one-night-only dinner experience. The menu will feature 18 courses paired with four champagne and wine selections, including Barons de Rothschild Brut and Barons de Rothschild Blanc de Blancs. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner costs $465 via exploretock.com.
click to enlarge
Nutella and strawberries French toast
Pink Love Donuts & More photo

Pink Love Donuts Launches New Pink Burgers and All-Day Breakfast

The family-owned bakery and doughnut shop has revamped its menu. The Miami location now offers an all-day breakfast featuring doughnut sandwiches, waffles, pancakes injected with syrup or Nutella, and two pink burger selections. 222 67th St., Miami Beach; pinklovedonutsandmore.com.
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw is bringing some rare flavors out of the vault.
Salt & Straw photo

Salt & Straw From the Vault

Salt & Straw ice cream has announced its vault series for April. Five rare flavors are available, each representing key moments in Salt & Straw's journey. They include a mango-habanero IPA sorbet, a vegan flavor that features Laces IPA from Wynwood Brewing, sweet corn and waffle cone, and more. Through April at both Miami locations and online shipping; saltandstraw.com.
