Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Late-Night Cheeseburgers, Community Feast, and Sanguich de Miami

This weekend, Burger Beast launches a pop-up at Arbetter's serving burgers, doughnuts, and hot dogs; Upland's late-night $12 cheeseburger returns; Sanguich de Miami opens in Little Havana; Burlock Coast offers a one-night-only bourbon-inspired dinner menu; and Sustainable Supperclub and Hungry Harvest host a community feast at Jackson Hall.
Sustainable Supperclub Community Feast at Jackson Hall. To raise awareness and support for food sustainability, Hungry Harvest will host a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres followed by a five-course dinner using sustainable produce. Menu highlights include grilled salmon; rotisserie-style chicken; roasted spaghetti squash; grilled carrots with mint, coriander, and chimichurri; homestyle cornbread; and a selection of fruit pies. Evan Lutz, founder of Hungry Harvest, will be the guest speaker. Proceeds will benefit Lotus House Women's Shelter, Debris Free Oceans, Wellness in the Schools, and Flipany. Jackson Hall will offer free parking. Also expect gift bags and a raffle, as well as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining alternatives. 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com. Tickets cost $39 to $59 via eventbrite.com.
Burger Beast Munchies Pop-Up at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs. Sef Gonzalez, who recently celebrated the tenth-anniversary of his Miami food blog, Burger Beast, will launch a restaurant pop-up series Friday. Beginning at 9 p.m., the initial pop-up will debut a limited number of Gonzalez's own burgers, paired with hot dogs from Arbetter's and sweet treats from Mojo Donuts and Pastelito Papi. 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 21, at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs, 8747 Bird Rd., Miami; instagram.com/BurgerBeastMunchies.
Late-Night Happy Hour at Upland. Sink your teeth into Upland's legendary cheeseburger, which is discounted to $12 daily during the restaurant's revamped late-night happy hour. Beginning at 10 p.m., enjoy the burger with fries while sipping $9 cocktails, $8 glasses of wine, and $7 beers. 10 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Grand Opening of Sanguich de Miami. The wildly popular Cuban sandwich shop has returned to Little Havana — this time, for good. Last month, Sanguich's co-owners, Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, quietly opened a permanent storefront three blocks west from where their original shipping container debuted last year. Saturday, visit the restaurant for a celebration complete with music, giveaways, and food. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at 2057 SW Eighth St., Miami; sanguich.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Bourbon Dinner at Burlock Coast. Saturday, enjoy a three-course bourbon-inspired dinner at Fort Lauderdale's Burlock Coast. The menu includes pan-roasted bourbon clams with bacon and hot peppers; a bourbon-braised barbecue brisket sandwich with melted Brie on toasted sourdough; and a bourbon pecan tart with bourbon chocolate mousse and caramel. Featured cocktails include the bourbon tropical with ginger syrup, lemon juice, and an orange peel, and a Vieux Carre with bacon-infused bourbon, cognac, and grapefruit-infused vermouth. Dinner costs $39, and cocktails are $15 each. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com. Call or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com for reservations.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!