Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Late-Night Cheeseburgers, Community Feast, and Sanguich de Miami

This weekend, Burger Beast launches a pop-up at Arbetter's serving burgers, doughnuts, and hot dogs; Upland's late-night $12 cheeseburger returns; Sanguich de Miami opens in Little Havana; Burlock Coast offers a one-night-only bourbon-inspired dinner menu; and Sustainable Supperclub and Hungry Harvest host a community feast at Jackson Hall.

Photo by Liana Lozada

Sustainable Supperclub Community Feast at Jackson Hall. To raise awareness and support for food sustainability, Hungry Harvest will host a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres followed by a five-course dinner using sustainable produce. Menu highlights include grilled salmon; rotisserie-style chicken; roasted spaghetti squash; grilled carrots with mint, coriander, and chimichurri; homestyle cornbread; and a selection of fruit pies. Evan Lutz, founder of Hungry Harvest, will be the guest speaker. Proceeds will benefit Lotus House Women's Shelter, Debris Free Oceans, Wellness in the Schools, and Flipany. Jackson Hall will offer free parking. Also expect gift bags and a raffle, as well as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining alternatives. 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com. Tickets cost $39 to $59 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Arbetter's

Burger Beast Munchies Pop-Up at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs. Sef Gonzalez, who recently celebrated the tenth-anniversary of his Miami food blog, Burger Beast, will launch a restaurant pop-up series Friday. Beginning at 9 p.m., the initial pop-up will debut a limited number of Gonzalez's own burgers, paired with hot dogs from Arbetter's and sweet treats from Mojo Donuts and Pastelito Papi. 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 21, at Arbetter’s Hot Dogs, 8747 Bird Rd., Miami; instagram.com/BurgerBeastMunchies.