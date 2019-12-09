The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, WIZO Kosher Food & Wine returns, and Dos Croquetas' new 12 Days of Croquetas offers a different treat, freebie, or discount every day. Plus, celebrate the flavors of St. Lucia with chef Allen Susser, and let chef Jeremiah Bullfrog teach you more about the keto lifestyle.

Dine among books. Courtesy of the Café at Books & Books

Chef Allen's Farm-to-Table Dinner

Join chef Allen Susser as he celebrates the flavors of St. Lucia during a farm-to-table dinner at the Café at Books & Books inside the Arsht Center this Monday at 6:30. The menu includes grilled vegetable antipasti; broccoli, okra, and feta fritters; warm mushrooms and farro; chimichurri-roasted cauliflower; and shortbread Redland orange bars. 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the Café at Books & Books in the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $30 plus an optional $18 for a wine pairing via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Cheers to Israeli wines. Photo by SVE Productions

WIZO Kosher Food & Wine at J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Sandra Dunn, chairperson for the Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) Kosher Food & Wine, wants you to know there's more to kosher wine than the stuff your grandfather drank at seders. This Thursday, attendees of the WIZO festival can taste more than 400 kosher wines from over 40 local and international vintners. New this year are guest winemakers from Israel, France, Italy, and New York, who will be on hand to talk about their vintages. In addition, more than 1,500 guests are expected to nosh on everything from fish tacos and Peking duck to an assortment of desserts by South Florida vendors such as 26 Sushi & Tapas, the Fishery, and Ana Paz Cakes. Kosher champagne and spirits will also flow during the four-hour tasting, and beats provided by local DJ Kaisa will complement the party-like atmosphere. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-861-8860. Tickets cost $75 to $200 via kosherfoodandwinemiami.com.

EXPAND Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog wants to increase awareness of the keto diet. Photo by Janel Klinsman

Chefs Cook Keto

No stranger to gathering talented chefs for a single culinary purpose, Jeremiah Bullfrog has brought several successful tasting events to Miami, including Duck Duck Goose, Pop Ramen, P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), and the recently announced Chefs Cook Keto. Taking place this Wednesday at Cvltvra Restaurant inside the Gabriel Hotel in downtown Miami, Chefs Cook Keto promises plenty of eating, drinking, and live music, as well as an educational component for guests looking to learn more about the ketogenic diet and how to make keto-friendly food at home. More a lifestyle than a fad, the keto diet is high in fats and low in carbohydrates, forcing the body into a state of ketosis, in which fat instead of glucose is burned. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Cvltvra, 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-808-3507. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

'Tis the season for croquetas. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Westchester Winter Wonderland at Croqueta Bar

Croqueta Bar has been transformed into Westchester Winter Wonderland for the holidays. Expect icicles, snow lights, and special food and drinks. Items available through Christmas include a gingerbread-man shake and a peppermint chocolate chip shake ($7.99 each); an extra-thick hot chocolate ($3.99); churros with Nutella, guava, or condensed milk ($4.99); and a medianoche croqueta, filled with roast pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard and coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs ($1.99 each). Croqueta Bar also offers two boozy slushies: The Jack Frost and the Jingle Juice are made with vodka and cost $9 each. Beginning this Thursday, Croqueta Bar will count down the 12 Days of Croquetas by offering a treat, freebie, or discount to each customer. Open daily through December 25 at Croqueta Bar by Dos Croqueta, 10505 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-464-0299; doscroquetas.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of La Placita

Chef Jose Mendin and Goya's Parranda at La Placita

Celebrate the holidays Puerto Rican-style with La Placita and Goya. Enjoy an evening of food, cocktails, domino tournaments, and parranderos (the Puerto Rican version of Christmas caroling). In addition, James Beard Award semifinalist Jose Mendin will team up with Goya chef Fernando Desa to create one-of-a-kind Christmas dishes. The $55 prix fixe will include lechón asado, mofonguitos de pana, and yuca robuchon. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; foodcommagroup.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND AQ's dining room Photo courtesy of AQ Chop House by Il Mulino

Full Moon Dinner at AQ by Il Mulino

Thursday, head to AQ by Il Mulino for a four-course full-moon dinner. Enjoy the restaurant's scenic dining area under the stars while noshing on items such as caprese salad, ravioli al porcini in champagne truffle sauce, beef filet with shallots, and bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. The menu will be offered every night there's a full moon. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at AQ by Il Mulino, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 877-312-9742; ilmulino.com. Reservations are encouraged.