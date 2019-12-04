Celebrate Christmas With Dos Croquetas' Fried Deliciousness

Miami celebrates Christmas in its own unique fashion.

Instead of egg nog, we toast with coquito. Our Santa wears Bermuda shorts and is guided by eight flamingos — which actually makes more sense than reindeer when you think of it. We also have Santa's Enchanted Forest, which is absolutely beyond explanation to any of our friends up north.

And now, Dos Croquetas is introducing us to a new Miami holiday tradition: The 12 Days of Croquetas.

Croqueta Bar partner Alec Fernandez says he wanted to go all out for the holidays. "There's no way I wasn't going to go hard for Christmas."

The café is decorated with holiday accents all day, but at night something really special happens. "We turn off the lights except for the icicles and the snow projector."

Fernandez has also created a special holiday menu.

Items available now through Christmas include a special gingerbread man shake and a peppermint chocolate chip shake ($7.99 each); an extra-thick hot chocolate ($3.99), churros with Nutella, guava, or condensed leche ($4.99); and a special medianoche croqueta made with roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, all coated in toasted medianoche breadcrumbs ($1.99 each).

Croqueta Bar also offers two different festive boozy slushies. The Jack Frost and the Jingle Juice are both made with vodka and cost $9 each.

Starting Thursday, December 12, Croqueta Bar will count down the 12 Days of Croquetas by offering a treat, freebie, or discount to customers. "Every day we're doing something fun to give back to the community," Fernandez says. "One day we'll give free colada shots or BOGO shakes. We'll offer different, fun things to keep the party going.

Croqueta Bar is also hosting a toy drive in partnership with the Edge Charitable Foundation, so be sure to bring an unwrapped toy to drop in the box through Friday, December 13.

And, in case you were wondering, Croqueta Bar will be open Christmas Day, though the hours aren't set yet. "We'll probably open in the afternoon, so we can have the morning with family," Fernandez says. He adds that he'll be working on the holiday, alongside any of his staff that wants to work that day. "It's a holiday, so it's completely up to my staff if anyone wants to work, but we'll enjoy the day alongside each other."

Croqueta Bar by Dos Croquetas. 10505 SW 40th St., Miami; 786-464-0299; doscroquetas.com.