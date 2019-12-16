The Seven Best Food Events in Miami This Week

This week, challenge yourself to a game of boozy trivia at Concrete Beach and catch a screening of Home Alone at Etaru with maki and rosé. Plus, Dasher & Crank's ice cream tasting dinner returns Wednesday and Thursday with chef Alex Lotero, formerly of Alter.

Red is hosting a holiday toy drive Photo courtesy by Red the Steakhouse

Holiday Toy Drive at Red the Steakhouse

All week long, through December 20, Red's chef/partner Peter Vauthy is asking guests to come to Red the Steakhouse with an unwrapped toy or gift card valued at $25 or more. In return, you'll get your first holiday cocktail or glass of wine on the house. All toys and donations will benefit the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless. 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redthesteakhouse.com.

EXPAND Try 'em all. Photo courtesy by Concrete Beach Brewery

Trivia Night at Concrete Beach

It's time for Trivia Night at Concrete Beach. Every Monday at 7:30, you can wrangle a team of trivia buffs and put your otherwise useless knowledge of pop culture to use. Are you a secret Harry Potter nerd? Now is your chance to impress, if not slightly weird out, your friends in the hopes of claiming a prize. Sip your craft beer of choice and let the games begin. 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Tiki drinks are Esotico's specialty. Photo courtesy of Esotico Miami

Rum Dinner at Esotico Miami

Conceived by renowned mixologist Daniele Dalla Pola, Esotico Miami, situated in the heart of Miami's Arts and Entertainment District, is the new must-try tropical-themed bar and craft cocktail spot. With a rum-centric menu of creative tiki drinks, the bar's masterminds are taking things up a notch with the launch of their new event series, Rum Dinner. Take a seat with your resident rum expert and enjoy an all-inclusive dinner, cocktails, rum master class, and tasting. At your next dinner party, you can even try to impress your friends with everything you learned here — if you can remember it. 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Esotico Miami, 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; esoticomiami.com. Tickets cost $95 via eventbrite.com.

Photo courtesy of Sushi Samba

SushiSamba Closing Party

SushiSamba Miami Beach is closing with a blowout party. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a lineup of DJs and entertainment from a host of entertainers such as Adora, CircX performers, crowd entertainers, and cosplay gogo dancers for the VIP farewell dinner ($95) from 9 to 11 p.m. It includes a two-hour open bar and a menu of "greatest hits" dishes. Dinner reservations can be made at exploretock.com. VIP bottle service is available for an additional $300 plus tax and gratuities. At 11 p.m., the doors open to the public for a last round of partying. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com.

EXPAND Watch a movie beachside at Etaru. Photo courtesy of Etaru

Home Alone at Etaru

Etaru's popular cinema club is back for the holidays. Once a month, catch a screening on the sand while enjoying food and drinks. This week, watch Home Alone on the beach with maki and rosé. 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Etaru, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via sevenrooms.com.

Ice cream ad Dasher & Crank Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Ice Cream Tasting Experience at Dasher & Crank

Wednesday and Thursday, the Wynwood ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank will team up with chef Alex Lotero to host a 12-course ice-cream-tasting dinner. Lotero, formerly of Alter, will offer an exploration of ice cream in various forms, including sorbet, gelato, sundaes, and popsicles. Courses will be paired with cocktails. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Tickets cost $115 via eventbrite.com.

Get your coquito! Photo courtesy of the Deck

Where to Get Bottles of Coquito in Miami

The holiday season is here, and Miami celebrates it with coquito. Sometimes called Puerto Rican eggnog, the recipe varies by household, but traditionally it's made with coconut cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a healthy helping of rum. Though no Puerto Rican holiday gathering is complete without a few bottles of this delightfully sweet beverage, Miami has adopted it as its own. In Miami-Dade, you can find coquito at restaurants, bakeries, and bars. From La Placita to Roho Kitchen and La Cocina, here are some of the best places to buy it.