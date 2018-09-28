Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness

This weekend, the Butcher Shop, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, and Wynwood Marketplace celebrate Octoberfest with various festivals and parties, Dessert Wars returns to Miami, and Dunkin Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee.
Oktoberfest at the Butcher Shop. Oktoberfest activities at the Butcher Shop will run for three weekends. Kicking off Friday, expect a DJ and contests such as stein-hoisting and beer-chugging. Food specials include a Bavarian sausage platter ($13) and veal schnitzel ($20). If you can't make it this weekend, the event will return the weekends of October 5 and 12. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 28 through 30, at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com. Admission is free.
Wynwood Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace. The ninth-annual Sam Adams Octoberfest is a three-day celebration offering the beer company's seasonal Oktoberfest brew, live music, and beer games. Plus, expect food and a local market. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 28; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free.
Coral Gables Oktoberfest at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. The 24th-annual Coral Gables Oktoberfest will take place in the plaza outside Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. Food and drink, including a large selection of beer and German eats, will be available for purchase. Live acts include Alpin Power featuring Manfred & Alexander, the Hot Java Polka Band, and MC Die Freche Vroni from Cologne. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, September 28; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 29; and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc. Admission is free.
Miami Madness Day at J. Wakefield Brewing. J. Wakefield Brewing will celebrate the release of its Imperial Berliner Weisse, Miami Madness on Saturday, September 29th.
In addition to Miami Madness, seven other beers will be released including Cuvee de Wakefield, Boss Tycoon, Double BA Imperial Stout,
National Coffee Day at Dunkin Donuts. Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free hot coffee at Dunkin Donuts. Customers who purchase a hot coffee will receive a complimentary second cup. All day Saturday, September 29, at various Dunkin locations; dunkindonuts.com.
Tipsy Terrariums at Brimstone Doral. Saturday, show off your green-thumb and create a miniature world while sipping on some bubbly. Tickets cost $35 and reservations must be made in advance by calling the restaurant. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Brimstone Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com. Tickets cost $35.
Dessert Wars at Soho Studios. Miami's leading dessert festival will return Sunday. Instead of taking over the FIU Arena with more than 20,000 confections, Dessert Wars has relocated to Wynwood's Soho Studios to accommodate additional vendors and attendees. Expect more than 50 vendors, offering cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will offer gluten-free and vegan options. As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of one to three. The vendor with the highest score will win. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Tickets are sold out.
