 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness
Photo by David Almeida

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness

Clarissa Buch | September 28, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

This weekend, the Butcher Shop, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, and Wynwood Marketplace celebrate Octoberfest with various festivals and parties, Dessert Wars returns to Miami, and Dunkin Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness
Photo by George Martinez

Oktoberfest at the Butcher Shop. Oktoberfest activities at the Butcher Shop will run for three weekends. Kicking off Friday, expect a DJ and contests such as stein-hoisting and beer-chugging. Food specials include a Bavarian sausage platter ($13) and veal schnitzel ($20). If you can't make it this weekend, the event will return the weekends of October 5 and 12. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 28 through 30, at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com. Admission is free.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness
Photo by George Martinez

Wynwood Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace. The ninth-annual Sam Adams Octoberfest is a three-day celebration offering the beer company's seasonal Oktoberfest brew, live music, and beer games. Plus, expect food and a local market. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 28; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness
Photo by George Martinez

Coral Gables Oktoberfest at Fritz & Franz BierhausThe 24th-annual Coral Gables Oktoberfest will take place in the plaza outside Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. Food and drink, including a large selection of beer and German eats, will be available for purchase. Live acts include Alpin Power featuring Manfred & Alexander, the Hot Java Polka Band, and MC Die Freche Vroni from Cologne. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, September 28; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 29; and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc. Admission is free.

Pouring at Wakefield
Pouring at Wakefield
Courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

Miami Madness Day at J. Wakefield BrewingJ. Wakefield Brewing will celebrate the release of its Imperial Berliner Weisse, Miami Madness on Saturday, September 29th. The beer, rated the number one Berliner Weisse in the world by Beer Advocate, is infused with fresh guava, mango, and passion fruit and people have been known to line up hours before the brewery's opening to get their hands on a limited edition bottle ($20).
In addition to Miami Madness, seven other beers will be released including Cuvee de Wakefield, Boss Tycoon, Double BA Imperial Stout, BlueRaker (a collaboration with Parish Brewing Company), We Can Brew It, and Apple of my Pie.  All beers are subject to bottle/can limits and these sales are cash only. An ATM will be available on site. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at J Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 2 St., Miami. jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Score free coffee on National Coffee Day.
Score free coffee on National Coffee Day.
Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

National Coffee Day at Dunkin Donuts. Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free hot coffee at Dunkin Donuts. Customers who purchase a hot coffee will receive a complimentary second cup. All day Saturday, September 29, at various Dunkin locations; dunkindonuts.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami MadnessEXPAND
Courtesy of Brimstone Doral

Tipsy Terrariums at Brimstone Doral. Saturday, show off your green-thumb and create a miniature world while sipping on some bubbly. Tickets cost $35 and reservations must be made in advance by calling the restaurant. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Brimstone Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com. Tickets cost $35.

Phenomenom Cookies will participate in this edition of Dessert Wars.
Phenomenom Cookies will participate in this edition of Dessert Wars.
Courtesy photo

Dessert Wars at Soho Studios. Miami's leading dessert festival will return Sunday. Instead of taking over the FIU Arena with more than 20,000 confections, Dessert Wars has relocated to Wynwood's Soho Studios to accommodate additional vendors and attendees. Expect more than 50 vendors, offering cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will offer gluten-free and vegan options. As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of one to three. The vendor with the highest score will win. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Tickets are sold out.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >