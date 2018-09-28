Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Octoberfest, Dessert Wars, and Wakefield's Miami Madness

This weekend, the Butcher Shop, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, and Wynwood Marketplace celebrate Octoberfest with various festivals and parties, Dessert Wars returns to Miami, and Dunkin Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee.

Photo by George Martinez

Oktoberfest at the Butcher Shop. Oktoberfest activities at the Butcher Shop will run for three weekends. Kicking off Friday, expect a DJ and contests such as stein-hoisting and beer-chugging. Food specials include a Bavarian sausage platter ($13) and veal schnitzel ($20). If you can't make it this weekend, the event will return the weekends of October 5 and 12. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 28 through 30, at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by George Martinez

Wynwood Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace. The ninth-annual Sam Adams Octoberfest is a three-day celebration offering the beer company's seasonal Oktoberfest brew, live music, and beer games. Plus, expect food and a local market. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 28; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free.