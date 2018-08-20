Dessert Wars Relocates to Wynwood

Phenomenom Cookies will participate in this edition of Dessert Wars.

Miami's leading dessert festival is gearing up to return September 30.

Instead of taking over the FIU Arena with more than 20,000 confections, Dessert Wars will relocate to Wynwood's Soho Studios to accommodate additional vendors and attendees.

"We are completely on our own now and planning to take it across Florida in the next year," founder Brad Matthews says. "Then we're going national. The goal is to be in eight to ten cities per year."