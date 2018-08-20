 


Phenomenom Cookies will participate in this edition of Dessert Wars.
Phenomenom Cookies will participate in this edition of Dessert Wars.
Courtesy photo

Dessert Wars Relocates to Wynwood

Clarissa Buch | August 20, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Miami's leading dessert festival is gearing up to return September 30.

Instead of taking over the FIU Arena with more than 20,000 confections, Dessert Wars will relocate to Wynwood's Soho Studios to accommodate additional vendors and attendees.

"We are completely on our own now and planning to take it across Florida in the next year," founder Brad Matthews says. "Then we're going national. The goal is to be in eight to ten cities per year."

In Florida, Matthews hopes to expand to Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Nationally, he's targeting Atlanta, Nashville, New York, San Diego, and Charlotte.

For now, this edition of Dessert Wars will present more than 50 vendors, the largest number of participants in the event's three-year history. There will be thousands of samplings, and organizers expect a similar turnout of about a thousand attendees. You'll find cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will offer gluten-free and vegan options.

Confirmed vendors include Phenomenon Cookies, Dasher & Crank ice cream, Magic City Sweets, FattyCakesNY, and Sweet Melody ice cream.

As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of 1 to 3. The vendor with the highest score will win.

Tickets cost $20, which includes 30 vouchers that can be traded for dessert samplings. A $40 VIP ticket includes samplings from all 50 vendors and early entrance at 2 p.m. Each ticket also includes a personal to-go box to stash a few treats for the road.

Dessert Wars. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

