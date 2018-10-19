Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stone Crabs for a Cause and the Seafood Festival

This weekend, celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian hosts Stone Crabs for a Cause, the South Beach Seafood Festival returns with events around Miami, Blue Bottle Coffee hosts a tasting in the Design District, Biscayne Bay Brewing celebrates its fourth anniversary, and Casa Florida hosts a clothing donation event with free cocktails to benefit the Nomad Tribe.

Geoffrey Zakarian Hosts Second Annual Stone Crabs for a Cause Dinner at Point Royal. Tonight, Friday, celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian opens the doors to his Point Royal restaurant for an evening of stone crabs and wine to benefit the Broward Health Foundation’s Lillian S. Wells Women’s Health Center. The second annual Stone Crabs for a Cause dinner supports Glam-a-Thon, which assists underfunded women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Says Zakarian, "I’m so excited to kick off stone crab season at Point Royal with our Stone Crabs for a Cause event. I've created a great four-course menu with Bodvár Rosé pairings. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Glam-a-Thon, a meaningful charity which supports breast cancer awareness. I can’t wait to enjoy all of our stone crab dishes for a good cause!”

The Iron Chef has created the four-course menu that features Florida stone crabs and seasonal flavors. Dishes include Florida stone crab claws with spice mustard sauce, Florida stone crab-loblolly fondue, Seminole pumpkin gnudi with Florida stone crab butter, and a Thumbelina carrot cake for dessert. All courses are paired with wines from Bodvár House of Rosé. Friday, October 19, at 7 p.m. at Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; pointroyal-fl.com. Tickets cost $155 via showclix.com

EXPAND Courtesy of South Bach Seafood Festival

South Beach Seafood Festival at Various Venues. The South Beach Seafood Festival returns to the sand for the sixth year in a row, bringing some of South Florida's most talented seafood chefs together for a variety of events, dinners, competitive cook-offs, and beachside tastings. Friday, some of Miami's best culinary names go head-to-head in a battle for seafood supremacy at the VIP Chef Showdown. Saturday, Seafood Week's main event features more than 20 local restaurants offering 70 different menu items plus cocktails and wine, as well as a craft cocktail experience with the Broken Shaker and Beaker & Gray, and three music stages. Through Saturday, October 20, at various venues. Tickets cost $45 to $800 via sobeseafoodfest.com.

Wikimedia Commons

Coffee Cherry Tasting at Blue Bottle Coffee. Calling all coffee drinkers. Visit Blue Bottle Coffee in the Design District on Saturday to sample coffee cherry, which includes the dried berries of the coffee plant that remain after the beans have been collected. Called cascara, meaning “husk” in Spanish, the coffee cherry gives baristas and chefs an opportunity to reconsider coffee as not only a bean but also a fruity ingredient. Guests will sample cold brew (made from the coffee bean) and cascara fizz (made from the coffee cherry) side by side. Bianco Gelato will supply cascara popsicles, too. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at Blue Bottle Coffee Design District, 3813 NE First Ave., Miami; 510-653-3394; bluebottlecoffee.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Nightlife Brewing Co.

Collaboration Release Party with M.A.S.H at NightLife Brewing Co. Saturday, NightLife Brewing Co. will host a release party for its new beer, Something French. The brew, a collaboration beer with M.A.S.H. (Miami Area Society of Homebrewers), is a French-style saison made with citra, mosaic hops, and orange peel. During the release party, all NightLife beers will be $4. 2 p.m. October 20, at NightLife Brewing Co., 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing

Let’s Get Shipfaced Anniversary Party at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Celebrate four years of Biscayne Bay Brewery at its annual Let's Get Shipfaced anniversary party. Admission costs $5, which gets you two beers. Those interested in sampling more can purchase an unlimited tasting ticket for $50, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. In addition, all large-format special release bottles will be on sale for $15. Also, expect a live band and eats provided by El Maguey. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Tickets cost $5 to $65 via eventbrite.com.

Savino's flamingo installation. Courtesy of the 1 Hotel South Beach

Nomad Tribe and Casa Florida Partnership at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Saturday night, stop by the Casa Florida pop-up inside Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach and donate any old clothes to Miami clothing brand Nomad Tribe. The clothing will be used to make art installations as part of the Green Nomad Project with artist Valeria Savino, who uses post-consumer waste to create pieces that honor native Florida animals. All donors will receive a complimentary glass of Casa Florida’s signature pink flamingo cocktail. In addition, the evening will include handcrafted cocktails, bar bites from Habitat, and beats by local DJs. A flamingo installation that Savino made using previously donated clothing will be on display at the restaurant through the end of the month. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 20, at the Casa Florida Pop-Up at Habitat, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; casafloridamiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Chi-Fa

Chinese-Peruvian Food Truck Chi-Fa Opens at Veza Sur Brewing Co. Chi-Fa, created by the folks behind SuViche Hospitality Group, has taken the place of chef Jose Mendin's brewery food truck, Baja Bao. On the menu, which was designed by executive chef/partner Jaime Pesaque, look for the crispy kale flavored with pickled onions, queso fresco, and mango vinaigrette. The alitas chicken wings, which are soaked in a spicy beer eel reduction and a side of tahini sauce, pair nicely with the brewery's beverages. In addition, customers can choose DIY udon noodles with a protein and sauce. Options include chicken, shrimp, steak, and shrimp, with sauces such as creamy tahini, soy Thai chili, togarashi mayo, and beer eel reduction. Prices range from $5.50 to $15. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-416-4906; vezasur.com.