Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Tacos, Seed Food & Wine, and March of Dimes

This week, Bodega South Beach serves free tacos to celebrate their two millionth taco sale, chef Norman Van Aken celebrates Three's one year anniversary with a five-course dinner, David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Swan and Bar Bevy open, March of Dimes returns for its 21st year, J. Wakefield Brewing teams up with KYU for a beer pairing dinner, and Seed Food & Wine Week kicks off across Miami.

Spirit of the Holidays at Rusty Pelican and Whiskey Joe’s. To continue the 60th anniversary celebrations for Rusty Pelican and Whiskey Joe's parent company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, both eateries have partnered with Feeding America and will donate six percent of their net proceeds through Monday, November 12 to help support local food banks and soup kitchens in providing holiday meals to the community. Every $1 will help provide at least 10 meals to those in need in December. Through Monday, November 12, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818, therustypelican.com; and Whiskey Joe's, 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-423-6590, whiskeyjoesmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Free Tacos at Bodega South Beach. Release some of that voting stress with free tacos at Bodega on Tuesday. In celebration of its two millionth taco sale, Bodega will offer one free taco per guest along with a limited-edition “I Voted for Tacos” sticker. Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at Bodega, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Swan's David Grutman and Pharrell Williams Photo by Morelli Brothers

Swan and Bar Bevy Open in the Design District. Swan and Bar Bevy, the restaurant-and-bar complex that's a partnership between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, opens Tuesday, November 6. The complex comprises three completely distinct spaces, each designed to transport diners to different times and places. When the restaurant opens, it will feature a menu by French chef Jean Imbert, who has won accolades at his Parisian restaurant, L'Acajou. Opening Tuesday, November 6, 90 NE 39th St., Miami; swanbevymiami.com.

EXPAND Snap Happy Photo, LLC

Seed Food & Wine Week 2018. The fifth-annual Seed Food & Wine Week returns Wednesday through Sunday with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events. Highlights include the fourth-annual Plant-Based Burger Battle; a catwalk fashion show; multiple dinners with celebrity chefs; a massive daylong tasting village; a yoga, meditation, and brunch event; and the Seed Summit, presented by VegNews. The summit offers a two-day lineup of workshops and panels for content creators and influencers. Wednesday, November 7 through Sunday, November 11 at various locations; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets cost $30 to $559 via eventbrite.com.

One Year Anniversary Dinner Benefitting Best Buddies at Three. Celebrate Three's first anniversary with an epic dinner presented by chef Norman Van Aken. Enjoy a canape and cocktail reception in the atrium, followed by a five-course dinner featuring those who have cooked beside Van Aken throughout the years, including Michelle Bernstein, Michael Beltran, and Phil Bryant. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Wynwood; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. $175 via eventbrite.com.

March of Dimes at Paradise Plaza in the Design District. The March of Dimes returns for its 21st year with more than a dozen local chefs and hundreds of gourmet food samplings, bottomless wines and cocktails, live entertainment, and auction items. This year's line-up includes Boulud Sud's Clark Bowen, Ariete's Michael Beltran and Justin Flit, and Azucar Ice Cream's Suzy Battle. Funds raised by the Signature Chefs Auction, which will feature exclusive dining experiences and travel, will help support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy for mothers and babies. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 786-918-9930; $150 and up via signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.

EXPAND Courtesy of Michael Pisarri

Scarpetta by Scott Conant Celebrates 10 Years at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. To honor chef Scott Conant's milestone, Scarpetta is rolling out a series of specials through December 21. This Wednesday, November 7, Conant will host an exclusive one-night-only dinner where he'll showcase his favorite dishes from the past decade. The dinner will feature a family-style prix-fixe menu ($55) with a pre-selected wine for an additional cost. Call the restaurant for reservations. If you can't make it, Scarpetta will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu called A Taste of 10 ($55), which features 10 of Conant's most iconic dishes including creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms, spaghetti with tomato and basil, duck and foie gras ravioli with marsala reduction, and a selection of desserts. The menu is available nightly. Additional specials include a $10 wines by the glass menu and a $45 Sunday supper served family-style to parties of three or more. 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Friday, December 21, at Scarpetta, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com/scarpetta.

Roasted cauliflower with goat cheese Courtesy of KYU

J. Wakefield Brewing Collaborative Dinner at KYU. Thursday, KYU will host an exclusive dinner with J. Wakefield Brewing. Expect pairings like J. Wakefield’s BruteCart, a brut-style IPA, with KYU’s Florida red snapper and grilled jumbo tiger prawns. Otherwise, the five-course menu will feature a variety of KYU and JWB favorites such soft shell crab steamed buns, Korean fried chicken, and wagyu beef brisket, paired alongside J. Wakefield's The Remix and 24-Street Brown. 7 p.m. November 8, at KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; $105 via kyurestaurants.com.

Photo by Zach Lewis

Chefs Stand Up at the Standard. Angela Dimayuga, the Standard's new creative director of food and culture, has brought back Chefs Stand Up with the ACLU to showcase the connectivity between food, art, and activism. The three-part dinner series, which will feature a different chef each time, highlights immigrants as the backbone of the hospitality and service industry. Thursday, attend the last dinner with chef Anya Peters. She'll prepare Caribbean-inspired dishes including garlic pork, curry conch, and ginger and rum cocktails. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 8, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; miamichefs.splashthat.com. Tickets cost $95.

EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Room

Pineapples and Pizza at Matador Bar. The folks at Matador Room are pairing beef carpaccio pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody to partake. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly Pineapples & Pizza series, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. 9 p.m. Thursday, November 8, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Cost is $35 per pizza and cocktail pairing.