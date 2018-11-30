Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: VegFest, Pollo Tropical, and Vegan Drag Brunch

This weekend, Pollo Tropical creates a 30-foot TropiChop bowl during its 30th-anniversary block party, South Florida VegFest returns, Two World's Beer & Wine Experience debuts at Little River Studios, and Splurge Juice Bar & Cafe hosts a vegan drag brunch.

Pollo Tropical to Create 30-Foot TropiChop Bowl. To celebrate Pollo Tropical's 30th anniversary, the South Florida-based chain will attempt to win a Guinness World Record for the world's largest TropiChop. Once created, it is expected to measure in at 30 feet long with heaps of grilled chicken, roast pork, and vegetables. The massive TropiChop will debut today, November 30, during Pollo Tropical's free block party on Calle Ocho, coinciding with Little Havana's monthly Viernes Cultural event. In addition to the food, the event will be emceed by comedian Julie Baez and will feature live music, special guests, and other activations. 5 to 9 p.m. at Pollo Tropical Little Havana, 1277 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-856-9221; pollotropical.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brews for Beards at Concrete Beach Brewery. Concrete Beach Brewery has partnered with Care Resource to raise support and awareness for men's health and suicide prevention. Come out to Brews for Beards for an evening of chilled beer, music, and games. Grab a fake mustache and take some shots in a photo booth; then watch SunGhosts perform live. Brew Grooming will be in the Social Hall with beer-ingredient-infused products to make sure you're looking right. Through the night, $1 from every pint of Havana Lager and Sola IPA sold will be donated to Care Resource. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, November 30, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Courtesy of Brasamasa

Arepa Bar Pop-Up at Obra Kitchen Table. Chef Francisco Abenante of Venezuela's La Casa Bistro will pop-up in Miami to preview his fast-casual arepa restaurant, Brasamasa, expected to open sometime in 2019. Sip on unlimited mimosas ($25) and a small menu of hand-made arepas stuffed with meats, vegetables, and cheeses. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2, at Obra Kitchen Table, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com.

Photo by LucBrousseau / iStock.com

Barrel Aged Ancho Luchador at Flagler Village Brewery. For the past ten months, Flagler Village Brewery's Barrel Aged Ancho Luchador has been quietly maturing inside a bourbon barrel. Spiked with Saigon cinnamon, vanilla, and ancho peppers, the imperial stout is finally ready for unveiling. Swing by Saturday for the official release. Bottles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at Flagler Village Brewery, 551 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8648; flaglervillagebrewery.com.

Karli Evans

South Florida VegFest at War Memorial Auditorium. South Florida VegFest returns Saturday with vegan food, speakers, performers, education sessions, unlimited tastings, and other fun. As with previous festivals, the goal is to rally the community over plant-based cuisine and cruelty-free products. Plus, for the first time, the third-annual festival will also include the World Vegan Body Building Championships, which will present athletes on a 100 percent vegan diet. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; vegfestexpos.com. Tickets cost $20 to $65 via axs.com.

Courtesy of the Little Lighthouse Foundation

Blanc de Blancs at Island Gardens. Saturday, the Little Lighthouse Foundation, which supports underserved children and families, will host its season opening party, Blanc de Blancs. Wear all white and enjoy an all-day open bar, bites from local restaurants including Pubbelly Sushi and Amour de Miami, live music, a pop-up fashion show, and more. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-401-3949; llfblancdeblancs.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.



Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Two World's Beer & Wine Experience at Little River Studios. Looking for a new food-and-drink festival? Enter Two World's Beer & Wine Experience, debuting at Little River Studios with food from local shops and a diverse selection of Old- and New-World beer and wine. Expect beer and wine samplings, unlimited bites, and entertainment activations such as music and photo opportunities. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami; twoworldsbeerandwine.com. Tickets cost $75 to $115 via eventbrite.com.

Jupiter Velvet performing at 1306 in Miami. Photo by Karli Evans

Vegan Drag Brunch at Splurge Juice Bar & Cafe. Sunday, head to Hialeah for Splurge Juice Bar's first-ever vegan drag brunch experience. Hosted by Aurora Whorealis and Juanita LaBanjee, tickets include a choice of entree and unlimited drinks, or unlimited avocado toasts and vegan taquitos. As you dine, enjoy shows by Florida Elizabeth Man, Jupiter Velvet, Sensitive Black Hottie, Jahsyra Price, Petty Boop, Kat Wilderness, Aura Velvet, and Viola Putx . 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 2, at Splurge Juice Bar & Cafe, 18505 NW 75th Pl., Hialeah; 786-857-6969; splurgejuicebar.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of KYU

Portrait Project at Kyu. Get an inside look at the faces behind Kyu at Portrait Project, an exhibit celebrating the many faces and personalities of the hospitality industry. The restaurant will present 32 creative portraits of Kyu staff, captured by Anastasiya Yurkevich, in a nearby Wynwood art gallery, paired with behind-the-scenes video outtakes and interactive activations. Donated funds will be donated to the Cameron G. Scholderer Scholarship Endowment. Scholderer, Kyu's bar manager, passed away suddenly in November 2016. The endowment will provide scholarships for students following in Scholderer's footsteps and pursuing a career in beverage management at FIU's Chaplin School. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 2, at 415 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Admission is free; drink tokens given with donations.