Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Knaus Berry Farm, P.I.G. 9, and Coral Gables Food & Wine Festival

This weekend, Giralda Under the Stars returns to Miracle Mile; Brimstone Woodfire Grill hosts yoga and cocktails; the Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival brings together more than 20 restaurants and 200 beverage brands; and P.I.G. 9 returns to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Giralda Under the Stars Season Kickoff at Giralda Plaza. If a gazillion shopping and dining options aren't enough to entice you to Coral Gables' Miracle Mile, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. Friday, Giralda Under the Stars returns to Giralda Plaza with live music, entertainment, and local eats. Participating restaurants include Pasion del Cielo, PokeBao, the Local Craft Food & Drink, Threefold Cafe, Divino Ceviche, and others. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza. 7 p.m. to midnight. Friday, November 2, on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Knaus Berry Farm's cinnamon rolls Photo by Laine Doss

Knaus Berry Farm Reopens for Season. The famous Homestead farm has finally reopened for the season. If you trek out there this weekend for a batch of cinnamon rolls, remember to bring cash and expect long lines. In addition, the farm is closed Sundays, so plan accordingly. SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Yoga on the Patio and Free Cocktails at Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Kick off the restaurant's first-ever yoga class with a one-hour session in partnership with Yoga Connection. Stick around for complimentary Ketel One cocktails. 10 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 305-430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com.

Pincho Factory will participate at this year's Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival. CandaceWest.com

Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival at Coral Gables Museum. Saturday, Coral Gables' one-day fest will feature more than 200 beverage brands and 20 restaurants offering unlimited samples of their products. Arrive hungry and ready to get tipsy on craft spirits and beer. The face-stuffing will be accompanied by live music, seminars, and demonstrations. There will also be a pre-party fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at Giralda Place (tickets cost $49) and an afterparty from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mara Basque Cuisine & Lounge (tickets cost $20 to $30), so expect to make a very long and satisfying day of it. 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; coralgablesfoodwineandspirits.com. Tickets cost $49 to $99.

Courtesy of Dragonfly

Taste of Japan at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market. Enjoy the flavors of Japan without the 15-hour flight. Saturday, Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market will host a six-course Japanese-inspired dinner. Each course will highlight a regional favorite paired with a complementing Japanese spirit. As a bonus, you'll receive a $20 Dragonfly gift card at the close of the dinner. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Pork Festival P.I.G. 9 at Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The Miami food fest, whose name is short for "Pork Is Good," will bring together local and national chefs to churn out chicharrones, smoked pork belly bao buns, and bacon ice cream, all using heritage-breed pork. Participants include P.I.G. regulars such as Taquiza's Steve Santana, the Dutch's Josh Gripper, and Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins, along with Ghee's Niven Patel, Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist, and Mandolin's Roel Alcudia. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $53 to $100 via pig9.eventbrite.com.