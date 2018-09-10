 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Jeremiah Bullfrog's Pork Festival P.I.G. 9 Returns November 4
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Jeremiah Bullfrog's Pork Festival P.I.G. 9 Returns November 4

Clarissa Buch | September 10, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

P.I.G. 9, chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's annual tribute to pork, will return Sunday, November 4.

The Miami food fest, whose name is short for "Pork Is Good," will bring together local and national chefs to churn out chicharrones, smoked pork belly bao buns, and bacon ice cream, all using heritage-breed pork.

Related Stories

"We have a few surprises in store this year," Bullfrog says. "The festival will be even bigger and better than last year."

Participants include P.I.G. regulars such as Taquiza's Steve Santana, the Dutch's Josh Gripper, and Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins, along with Ghee's Niven Patel, Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist, and Mandolin's Roel Alcudia.

Keep an eye out for additional fare prepared by Pubbelly's Jose Mendin, Itamae's Valerie Chang, and Yuzu's Andrew Zarzosa, as well as cocktails by mixologist David Cedeno.

Similar to last year's edition, P.I.G. 9 will not feature a single source of pork. The menu is not yet available, but previous festivals have offered everything from black-olive-and-blood flatbreads with pork belly to Quahog clams stuffed with applewood-smoked bacon and Chinese mustard.

This year's fest will also mark its second year at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, allowing Bullfrog to accommodate about 1,000 attendees.

"We're growing in the Little Haiti Cultural Complex as the neighborhood does too," he says.

The event, which debuted in November 2009, began as an informal gathering between Bullfrog and a few friends at Harvey's by the Bay. They feasted on a whole pig roasted in a caja china, along with chicharrones and smoked pork shoulder in fluffy bao buns. The day was nicknamed "Pork Is Good," and the rest is history.

About nine years later, Bullfrog's goal remains to challenge chefs to make the most of a whole pig while proving the versatility of the ingredient.

P.I.G. 9. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $53 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >