Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: New Times' Tacolandia, Drag Brunch, and Vista Rooftop

This weekend, Vista opens its rooftop bar in Upper Buena Vista, the Cat Cafe South Beach opens, New Times' Tacolandia returns to Soho Studios, R House extends its drag brunch to Saturdays, and the Miami Book Fair offers events for foodies.

Vista Opens Rooftop Bar. This weekend, Buena Vista will get its first rooftop bar. Located atop Vista, a two-story Italian restaurant aptly named after the neighborhood, the terrace will debut this Friday, November 16 with more than 10 cocktails, a tapas menu, and live music. Open Wednesday through Sunday, highlights from the rooftop's tapas menu include charcuterie and artisan cheese paired with pickled garden vegetables, focaccia, and thin Italian breadsticks; east and west coast oysters with mango, mignonette, and pickled vegetables; and crispy calamari with Thai chili pickles and yuzu sabayon. Plates are priced between $9 and $30. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com.

Lena Mobin

The Cat Cafe Opens. The Cat Café South Beach opens its doors Friday, serving up freshly roasted coffee, treats, and cuddly kitties. The 2,900-square-foot space will offer a good selection of coffee drinks, along with sweet and savory items from local vendors like Honeybee Donuts and Cindy Lou's Cookies. After you've enjoyed your avocado toast, the fun begins in Purradise. That's the separate, plexiglassed area where about 30 cats reside. Step inside to cuddle these darling kitties. Should you find your feline soulmate, you can take him or her home because all the cats are adoptable! 1423 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; catcafesobe.com. The café is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Purradise is open Wednesday to Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Il Mulino New York

Jazz Dinner at Il Mulino New York. Friday, Il Mulino will host a jazz dinner during the 11th-annual Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest. Local band Verdecia Project will perform during the three-course meal, which includes burrata with watermelon and mint; grilled octopus; short rib ravioli; and Italian cheesecake or flourless chocolate cake, among other items. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Il Mulino New York, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles; 305-466-9191; ilmulino.com/miami. $75 per person.



Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Miami Book Fair 2018: The Best Events for Foodies. The Miami Book Fair is the literary highlight of our city. The annual event is best known for its author appearances and weekend street fair that features over 250 publishers and booksellers, but it's also a great spot for food and music. From cookbook authors, to farmers markets and brunches, here are the best food-related happenings at the fair. November 11 through 18 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamibookfair.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of R House

Drag Brunch at R House. The Wynwood restaurant's popular Sunday drag brunch will now be hosted on Saturday as well. On either day, savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Brunch packages start at $40.

EXPAND Veza Sur's HechaEnMiami: See Saturday. Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

HechaEnMiami Block Party at Veza Sur. The whole street in Wynwood by Veza Sur Brewery will be shut down for what organizers are describing as "un tremendo block party." The event will offer craft beer from participating breweries in the area, such as Biscayne Bay Brewing and Islamorada Beer Company. Sip your suds and chew your local bites to the sounds of DJs and live performances by Uma Galera, Patrick & the Swayzees, Suenalo, and Spam Allstars. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND Miami New Times/Tacolandia

Tacolandia at Soho Studios. New Times' Tacolandia returns to Soho Studios in Wynwood November 17 with tacos for every taste. The party, presented by Goya, will offer unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries, such as 222 Taco, Amour de Miami, Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar, Rocco's Tacos, and more. Feel good about scarfing down all those tacos, because Tacolandia has partnered with Farm Share to host a canned food drive. A portion of proceeds will also benefit this local, Homestead-based organization. General admission costs $45 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. VIP admission costs $60 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section with open bar and exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com.

The Little River Night Market at Inhale Miami. The popular event, inspired by Southeast Asian night markets where hundreds of vendors create a colorful and bustling bazaar, returns Saturday to Little Haiti. Expect all kinds of local businesses offering jewelry, clothing, books, spices, and more. There will also be live art, music and entertainment, and food and drink. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, November 17, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.