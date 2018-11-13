Miami Book Fair 2018: The Best Events for Foodies

The Miami Book Fair is the literary highlight of our city. The annual event is best known for its author appearances and weekend street fair that features over 250 publishers and booksellers, but it's also a great spot for food and music.

Here are the best food-related happenings at the fair.

Tuesday, November 13

BLCK Bar. Master mixologist Clyde Thompson (the Social Club, Zest and Wynwood Diner) will demonstrate the craft of mixology. 5:30 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Wednesday, November 14

Sob Sisters. This Brooklyn-based reading series, founded by Ada Calhoun, Susannah Cahalan, and Karen Abbot, invites South Florida's journalistas to come out and mingle over cocktails in a celebration of female reporters and nonfiction writers, regardless of experience. 7 p.m. at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami. Admission is free.

Thursday, November 15

Drink & Draw at the Standard. Conor McCreery hosts this evening of drawing and cocktails. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free.

Friday, November 16

Biscayne Bay Brewing. The Miami brewery celebrates Friday with music, food trucks, giant outdoor games, and Biscayne Bay Brewing beer. 5 p.m. at the Porch. 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.



Farmers Market during Street Fair. Purchase local produce, honey, kombucha, soaps, and more. Located at Section F near the food court.



Food Court during Street Fair. Enjoy a host of different foods. Beer and wine are available, too. Southeast corner of NE Third Street and Second Avenue.

Saturday, November 17

Ingrid Hoffman, Timothy Pakron, and Dr. Will Cole. The host of Top Chef Estrellas (Telemundo, NBC),

Timothy Pakron; the creator of the blog, Mississippi Vegan; and the author of Ketotarian: The (Mostly) Plant-Based Plan to Burn Fat, Boost Your Energy, Crush Your Cravings, and Calm Inflammation will discuss their books. 10:30 a.m. at Miami Book Fair, Wolfson Campus, room 8303.

Food as Culture. Author Virginia Sole-Smith discusses her book, The Eating Instinct:

Food Culture, Body Image, and Guilt in America. Noon at Miami Book Fair, Wolfson Campus, room 8303.

Sunday, November 18



Andrew Friedman. The author will discuss his new book, Chefs, Drugs and Rock & Roll: How Food Lovers, Free Spirits, Misfits and Wanderers Created a New American Profession. 3 p.m. at Miami Book Fair, Wolfson Campus, room 8203.

Geek Girl Brunch. Presented by Books & Books and the Miami chapter of Geek Girl Brunch. Enjoy mimosas and breakfast with a visiting comics author. Visit geekgirlbrunch.com. or email geekgirlbrunchmiami@gmail.com to become a member. Books & Books at Arsht Center.

Drunk Education. Developed by Eric Thurm, writers, comics, and artists have a few cocktails as they present slideshows about stuff they’re really into. 4 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.



Food Court during Street Fair. Enjoy a host of different foods. Beer and wine are available, too. Southeast

corner of NE Third Street and Second Avenue.

Miami Book Fair 2018. November 11 through 18 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamibookfair.com.