Cock S**t Bingo Is a Thing in Hialeah

If you've ever wanted to bet on live chickens while downing a few drinks, then Cock S**t Bingo at La Cocina Cocteleria is the event you've been waiting for.

Beginning on Sunday, March 29th, the Hialeah bar will host Cock S**t Bingo, a lively event that will take place on the last Sunday of every month. Yes, this unexpected event is centered around chickens and their defecation, but hey — there are cocktails involved. And live chickens.

Here’s how it works: During the event, guests buy drinks to get a raffle ticket with a number on it. At exactly "five o'cock", a chicken will be placed in an outdoor chicken coop with a bingo board below it. Whatever number the chicken poops on is the winner. Be prepared to make an evening of it as the entire process can take five minutes or an hour — depending on the chicken’s relief needs — and players must be present to claim their prize.

Each cocktail purchased is good for one raffle ticket, unless it’s a specialty Don Q cocktail, as those are worth two tickets per drink (three tickets if purchased before 4:15 p.m.).

If you're not drinking — or you want to increase your chances — bring a can or bag of pet food for donation to Miami Animal Rescue and you'll receive a raffle ticket. Players must be present to win. While waiting for the main event, emceed by local drag queen Mosaic, guests can enjoy live bluegrass by Lonewolf and a whole gator served Caja china style.

“We always try to do events that are outside the box and have never been done in Miami. So when Kris, from Dogtown in the Grove, said he was raising chickens in his backyard I thought we could do something fun with them,” says Kushner on the thought process behind Cock S**t Bingo.

Cock S**t Bingo Raffle Tickets Courtesy of Matthew Kuscher

The event will have two rounds of bingo with 99 tickets available for each. There will be one chicken per round with Bumpy Johnson in round one and Big Bertha taking over round two. Winners of each bingo will receive a $50 gift card, a $50 bar tab, swag from featured sponsor Don Q, and of course, bragging rights. Those who don’t win will still have a cool ticket stub keepsake and a fun story to tell Monday at the office.