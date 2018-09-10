Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi and a Movie, Bourbon Happy Hour, and Veuve Clicquot Dinner

This week, Etaru hosts a beachside movie with sushi and rosé, BLT Prime Doral launches an extended happy hour, Rusty Pelican joins Buffalo Trace to host a bourbon event, and Kuro prepares a five-course dinner paired with Veuve Clicquot.

EXPAND Courtesy of Etaru

Sushi, Rosé, and Movie on the Beach at Etaru. The restaurant's monthly cinema club will return Wednesday. Lounge on day beds and catch a showing of Grease on a big screen in the sand. Tickets include a glass of champagne, a sushi box, and rosé. Selected cocktails, drinks, and snacks will be sold at happy hour prices during the film. Screenings take place the second Wednesday of every month. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Etaru Hallandale, 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $30.

Happy Hour at BLT Prime Doral. The steakhouse is behind a refreshed happy hour with extended hours and new specials. Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy cocktails priced between $5 and $15, paired with $5 bites such as spicy ahi tuna tacos, Mediterranean flatbread with grilled chicken and feta, and a slider trio with salmon, beef, and pork. For $15, the chef's board offers a selection of charcuterie and cheese paired with a glass of wine. The From the Sea special includes a chef’s choice of six oysters and a glass of prosecco. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at BLT Prime Doral, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltprimemiami.com.