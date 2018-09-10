Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi and a Movie, Bourbon Happy Hour, and Veuve Clicquot Dinner

This week, Etaru hosts a beachside movie with sushi and rosé, BLT Prime Doral launches an extended happy hour, Rusty Pelican joins Buffalo Trace to host a bourbon event, and Kuro prepares a five-course dinner paired with Veuve Clicquot.
Sushi, Rosé, and Movie on the Beach at Etaru. The restaurant's monthly cinema club will return Wednesday. Lounge on day beds and catch a showing of Grease on a big screen in the sand. Tickets include a glass of champagne, a sushi box, and rosé. Selected cocktails, drinks, and snacks will be sold at happy hour prices during the film. Screenings take place the second Wednesday of every month. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Etaru Hallandale, 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $30.
Happy Hour at BLT Prime Doral. The steakhouse is behind a refreshed happy hour with extended hours and new specials. Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy cocktails priced between $5 and $15, paired with $5 bites such as spicy ahi tuna tacos, Mediterranean flatbread with grilled chicken and feta, and a slider trio with salmon, beef, and pork. For $15, the chef's board offers a selection of charcuterie and cheese paired with a glass of wine. The From the Sea special includes a chef’s choice of six oysters and a glass of prosecco. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at BLT Prime Doral, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltprimemiami.com.
Bourbon Month Happy Hour With Buffalo Trace at Rusty Pelican. This Wednesday, enjoy bourbon by the bay courtesy of specialty cocktails containing Buffalo Trace. The happy hour will include drinks such as the Exclusive, made with Buffalo Trace, old-fashioned syrup, bourbon vanilla extract, and allspice ($8), and the 1792 old-fashioned, with 1792 Bourbon, orange bitters, caramelized fig, and crisp orange ($8). The team from Buffalo Trace will be on hand with branded swag and giveaways. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.
Veuve Clicquot Five-Course Pairing Dinner at Kuro. Thursday, Kuro will host a champagne-pairing dinner featuring Veuve Clicquot. The five-course meal will be prepared by Kuro’s culinary team, led by executive chef Alex Q. Becker, and hosted by Brandon Hays, a South Florida champagne specialist. Menu highlights include cured salmon with black mint chimichurri and wasabi salsa, pan-seared red snapper, Wagyu cooked sous vide, and brown-butter cake with green peach and salted caramel. The evening will begin with a welcome reception with passed
